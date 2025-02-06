Drew Carey Gets Real About Not Receiving Closure After Former Fiancée's Death And What's Helped Him Move On: ‘It Destroyed Me For A While’

Drew Carey sadly experienced a major tragedy several years ago, when his ex-fiance, Amie Harwick, was murdered by an ex-boyfriend in 2020 The game show host and comedian has long been candid about various aspects of his life and, since Harwick's death he's discussed the ordeal on occasion as well. Just recently, Carey opened up about the lack of closure he had upon his former partner's death. Not only that, but he also talked about the ways in which he was able to heal after the situation.

The former Whose Line is it Anyway? shared his most recent sentiments on Amie Harwick while speaking with Us Weekly. Drew Carey didn't hold back when discussing just how close he still feels to Harwick and what a profound loss it’s been for him on multiple levels. While sharing his thoughts, he also revealed the contents of the final text he ever received from Harwick, which was sent to him the day before her death:

All the time. I think about her every day. It’s such a loss. Her death still affects me and my ideas about relationships and intimacy. It was all damaged by first our breakup, and then, the day before she died, when she texted me. It had been a really bad breakup for both of us, but a necessary one. I couldn’t think about her or see a picture of her. I didn’t want to be reminded. And then I got a text from her out of the blue. She said, ‘Hey, it’s Amie. I’ve been thinking a lot about forgiveness. I would love to get together with you and talk about some things.’ I texted her that I loved her and that I’d see her the next week.I heard from one of her friends that she shed tears about my saying that I loved her still. Which I did. I loved her madly even though we were broken up.

For the Geppetto actor to share such insights into his last interactions with his late partner is so courageous. I'd imagine it's not easy to talk about such subjects but he does so with incredible strength and grace. The 66-year-old then went on to discuss his lack of real closure, since he and his ex-lover were never able to meet because of what happened the following day:

The next day she was murdered, and we never got a chance to get together. It destroyed me for a while. I still don’t date. I have women I go out with and spend time with, but it’s all platonic, and I don’t care about anything else. Amie’s death really affected everything.

On one hand, Drew Carey and his those who knew Amie Harwick did see a form of justice dished out after he death. Harwick's ex, Gareth Pursehouse, was sentenced to life in prison. Still, the situation irrevocably changed the lives of those who knew Harwick. During a previous interview, Carey talking about forgiving his ex-partner's murderer. Yet, sometimes, that may not always be enough for a person to heal. With that, the longtime host of the Price is Right also noted that something lovely happened at his ex's funeral:

After Amie died and we had the funeral, her three best friends reached out, saying, ‘We wanted to tell you how much Amie loved you and cared for you and how well she spoke of you.’ I was so moved by it. They’ve now become some of my best friends. I also got to reconnect with her mother, father and brother. We held each other up through the funeral and the trial [of Harwick’s ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, who was convicted of killing her by strangulation and throwing her from the third-floor balcony of her home]. Now Amie’s memory and the things she lived for keep us going.

It’s wonderful that all who were closest to Amie Harwick found solace in each other's company and that they helped hold each other during that difficult time in their lives. The Ohio native seems to have rounded the corner from utter heartbreak and devastation of his former fiancée's passing and gradually returning to brighter days. He's been a force for good by helping feed writers through the WGA strike and committing to other causes. All the while, he's continued to be a quality TV host with lofty Price is Right goals.

Drew Carey has had a long road to healing without the initial closure he and his late ex-fiancée, Amie Harwick, were seeking. It’s wonderful to know that he found wholesome lifelines and is currently looking ahead. Here's hoping my fellow Clevelander Carey can continue to move forward in a way that's comfortable for him.