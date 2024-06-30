How Long Will Drew Carey Host The Price Is Right? He Has A Lofty Goal, And Bob Barker Is Involved
Drew Carey has been hosting the game show since 2007.
Drew Carey doesn't see his time performing hosting duties for The Price Is Right to end any time soon. The comedian/actor has been a part of the much-beloved game show since 2007, and he has found a niche for himself following in the footsteps of the legendary Bob Barker. In fact, if it's up to him, Carey wants to continue being the face of the CBS program until his heart stops pumping and his brain ceases.
One perhaps would not blame Drew Carey if he were to say that his time as the host of The Price Is Right is numbered, as doing anything for the better part of two decades is an impressive run, but the reality is that the opposite is true. TV Insider recently asked him how he feels about being the longest-serving game show host currently on air (with Pat Sajak having recently retired from Wheel Of Fortune), and Carey offered his career goal as part of his response:
As noted by Drew Carey, Bob Barker hosted The Price Is Right for 35 years and Pat Sajak hosted Wheel Of Fortune for 41 seasons, so he has a long way to go before he catches up to both of them. Carey is now 66 years old, so he'll have to be hosting when he's 83 to catch up to Barker and 89 to catch up to Sajak. Coincidentally, Barker retired at 83 (though Sajak is only 77).
Drew Carey was asked if his declaration meant that he never planned to retire, and he explained how his perspective on the job has changed over the years (seemingly ending with a joke to aid future contract negotiations). Said Carey,
If your personal dream is to host The Price Is Right, you may want to put that dream on ice for a bit, as it doesn't seem like Drew Carey is going anywhere for a while.
The Price Is Right airs daily on CBS, and fans can watch the most recent season of the show with a Paramount+ subscription.
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.