Nathan Fillion Is Appearing On The Rookie’s New Spinoff, But There’s Another Crossover The EP Wants That I Love Even More

The Rookie may not be returning on the 2026 TV schedule following the Season 8 finale, but Season 9 is coming in hot for the 2027 season. ABC’s hit procedural is officially back in production for the new season, and it will be joined midseason by its newest spinoff, The Rookie: North. Nathan Fillion is already confirmed to be crossing over to the Jay Ellis-led series, but there’s another character mashup the EP wants that I love even more.

When The Rookie: North was officially ordered, it was hard to tell if there would be any crossovers with its parent show, especially since the two series are set and filmed in different cities. However, Fillion, who is also an executive producer on the spinoff, weighed in on the crossovers, sharing that there will indeed be some to look forward to. Now, series creator Alexi Hawley is expressing excitement with Entertainment Weekly in bringing Fillion's John Nolan and Ellis' Alex Holland together:

There’s nothing more rewarding than a second spinoff of your baby, a second child, so to speak. And so, it’s great. And they’re a treat together for sure. I’m hoping to get more of it as we go forward, it’s a real treat to see them together.

As someone who watches a handful of TV franchises, I'm a sucker for a good crossover. It’s great to know that while The Rookie is in LA and The Rookie: North is in the Pacific Northwest (set in Washington state and filmed in Vancouver), crossovers are still going to be a thing. Not much has been shared about what will bring Fillion’s Nolan to Washington, but definitely look forward to seeing how that turns out and his dynamic Ellis' Holland and the other new characters.