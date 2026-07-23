Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Still Wants A Law & Order: SVU Cameo, But I’m Just Loving His Sweet Mariska Hargitay Comments

They say game recognizes game, and I feel like that’s what’s going on between the New York Knicks’ superstar, Jalen Brunson and Law & Order: SVU’s lead, Mariska Hargitay. The two have become pals, despite their very different careers, and now the basketball player wants to do a cameo on Law & Order: SVU . Now, along with speaking about that dream again, he also shared the sweetest comments about Hargitay.

Literally, right after the Knicks won their first championship in 53 years, Jalen Brunson said that the next thing he wanted to do was “try and get on SVU.” Considering Hargitay is a diehard fan of his NBA team and has been friends with the point guard for a while now, I don’t think this is a far-fetched dream. However, it hasn’t been confirmed yet, so Brunson is still campaigning, as he told Variety :

I would love to. Mariska has become a great friend of mine. She was an idol. She was someone I looked up to. I think obviously I feel like everyone who watches this show feels like she’s just a role model for all. And so, she’s still that for me, but then obviously getting to know her, know her family — our family is intertwining. It’s been a great friendship and she’s been very supportive of me and I try to be very supportive of her as well.

Well, that’s just the sweetest thing ever. Obviously, I know Brunson shows up for Hargitay (for example, he went and saw her Broadway play), and it’s hard to miss Hargitay courtside at Knicks games, whether she’s wearing a Stevie Knicks shirt with Taylor Swift or not. However, it’s always wonderful to see the two gush about each other.

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Their appreciation and respect for one another is abundant too. For example, after the Knicks won, Hargitay was interviewed at their victory parade. She was asked what Brunson means to New York City, and in response she told the NBA :

I think that Jalen embodies the heart, the grit, and the fight of this city. And it is so beyond profound his unification quality. The way he’s unified all of us is so extraordinary. To be here with him and his family, and to be among them is just the most extraordinary feeling I think I’ve ever had.

As I said, game recognizes game, and these two New York icons clearly idolize each other.

Now, can we make that SVU cameo happen? As Hargitay’s longtime co-star and pal Christopher Meloni said, Brunson is a “world champion,” so “he can do whatever the hell he wants.” And if that thing he wants is to be on this Law & Order show with the one celebrity he’ll hug at his games , let’s make it happen.

With Law & Order: SVU set to return on the 2026 TV schedule for its 28th season on October 8, a cameo seems incredibly possible. Clearly, Brunson wants to do it, and I bet this ongoing compliment battle between the two would continue. So, let’s make his dream come true!