After So You Think You Can Dance Closes Audition Rounds, Judge tWitch Responds To Fan Complaint

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance’s “Auditions Show 3.” Read at your own risk!

Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 closed out its audition rounds and advanced 42 dancers to the next stage of the competition, which is the choreography round. That’s a lot of dancers to advance over the course of three episodes. As some fans complained about what they’ve seen so far, judge Stephen “ tWitch ” Boss is responding and trying to offer some reassurance.

In the first episode after news broke about judge Matthew Morrison ’s exit , tWitch responded to a fan who wasn't happy about how the audition episodes played out in Season 17. Specifically, the fan was upset that the episodes focused a lot dancers who ultimately didn’t advance because of industry standards despite their talent. The comment didn’t go unnoticed, as tWitch replied directly on Twitter:

Yo, thank you for watching still. Hopefully, as the season goes on and you get to know the artists, there might be a change of heart. No matter what, we appreciate the support. And I stand by the statement that these dancers are PHENOMENAL.

The So You Can Think You Can Dance judge took the time to reply to others on Twitter about the opening episodes and acknowledged that the show has changed from previous seasons. He also doubled down on the promise that the dancing that’s on the way is going to be great.

The format of the auditions wasn't the only SYTYCD element that had some viewers taking to Twitter. One took a shot at the energy of tWitch and Dancing With The Stars runner-up JoJo Siwa and said that them saying “Hey” so much in the midst of auditions was distracting. tWitch took the comment with grace:

Noted. The energy just escapes us verbally sometimes.

It seems like So You Think You Can Dance still has a ways to go to satisfy some viewers, but the upside here is that the season is still young. Based on what tWitch had to say, viewers will see some awesome dancing in the later episodes. Of course, the show also has to deal with replacing Matthew Morrison on top of any standing criticisms. Season 17 certainly is having a bit of a shaky start, but perhaps it’ll turn around and gain some more acclaim in the coming weeks. I could see it happening, especially if the show taps Nigel Lythgoe as a guest judge in upcoming episodes.