Eliminated Survivor 45 Contestant Reveals What It’s Like To Know It Didn’t Go Well And Everyone Is About To Watch

Spoilers ahead for Episode 2 of Survivor 45.

CBS’ Survivor has been airing on TV since back in 2000, and the beloved series is showing no signs of slowing down. We’re a few episodes into the 45th season of Survivor , which has been changing certain rules . The most recently eliminated contestant revealed what it’s like to know it didn't go well and everyone is about to watch.

Episode 2 of Survivor 45 ended with superfan Brandon Donlon being voted out of the already infamous Lulu tribe . He had a rough two episodes on the show, struggling in both challenges in the premiere and having a debilitating anxiety attack shortly after the game began. Donlon spoke to EW about his experience filming his favorite show, and revealed a positive attitude about his run on Survivor. As he put it,

I was good when I got back. I was super good. The last month has been pretty rough. I’m not giving credence to anybody who is sending hate online. The past week has been very, very rough. I didn’t think people cared about the challenges so much, but if you get a guy who is not great at the challenges, oh my God. But knowing all of this was going to air and then having it air, I feel so free. I feel this weight is off my shoulders. I can be myself.

What a great perspective. While Donlon didn’t anticipate the backlash he faced online for faltering in Survivor’s challenges, he seems relieved that his two episodes are now aired and done. He’s seemingly freed from the pressure and anticipation of watching his performance on the show, and can just go back to being a superfan. And “zaddy” Jeff Probst has also found the benefit of seeing Brandon’s story play out on the screen.

Donlon’s comments make a great deal of sense. While going home early isn’t what anyone hopes for when going on Survivor, it must be anxiety-inducing wondering how the show is going to edit together your story. Especially for Brandon, who had such a hard time in all of the challenges he participated in.

While we saw that Donlon struggled with anxiety issues while on the island, it was also clear just how happy he was to be on Survivor in the first place. He auditioned for the show for years, before finally landing a spot on Season 45. Later in that same interview, he spoke about the reception he’s gotten from fellow superfans, saying:

This is what I’m good at. Talking with people about the show. They’re so excited for me. Knowing in the back of my mind it doesn’t go the way everybody is hoping that it goes for me, but now (I’m able) to say ‘I lived what you saw and I’m still just the happiest I’ve ever been.’ I cannot stress enough. I got exactly what I wanted. I can’t believe I did it. I can’t believe I got to do it.

Talk about a good attitude. Given his love for Survivor, it would have been understandable if Brandon Donlon was bitter or depressed about how things turned out for his game. But instead he’s happy he got to live out his dream, and is still in shock he was included at all.

While Brandon struggled in challenges, his charisma was clear in the way he was able to connect with his tribemates during his two episodes on Survivor. One has to wonder how he might have performed in a more winning tribe, one that didn’t go to the first two tribal councils of Survivor Season 4 (see how to stream it here) .