I'm Thrilled Kaya Made Detective On Elsbeth, Yet I Have Mixed Feelings About How Her Old Position Is Being Handled

In the last few episodes of Elsbeth to air on the 2025 TV schedule , we’ve seen Kaya live out her dream of being a detective, and I love that for her. I really do. However, we’ve also seen how her changing positions has impacted Elsbeth as well as the person who works alongside her on cases, and there have been growing pains. Therefore, when I really start to think about this change on the show, I have very mixed feelings about it.

(Image credit: Michael Parmelee/CBS)

I Love Seeing Kaya Live Her Dream And The Guest Stars Being Brought In To Fill Her Old Role

OK, first, let’s start with the good. I absolutely adore the fact that Kaya finally got her very deserved promotion. She’s wanted to be a detective forever, and she rightfully became one in the middle of Season 2.

Seeing Kaya and Elsbeth celebrate was so wholesome, and I loved watching Carra Patterson's character proudly wear her new suit to work.

I’ve also been enjoying the guest stars they’re bringing on to try and fill the hole left where Kaya used to be. Both b’s Officer Reynolds and Ethan Slater’s Officer Chandler have been welcome additions, and I’ve admittedly loved watching Carrie Preston’s character try and find her groove with them.

This shift has allowed us to see Elsbeth in a more uncomfortable position as she gets used to the new normal, and it's finally allowed Kaya to come into her potential. However, there are also some growing pains with all of this, which add a few negative emotions to my overall feelings about this development.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year If you want to watch both Elsbeth and her origins, you can stream the current CBS hits as well as The Good Wife and The Good Fight on Paramount+. With that subscription, you'll also get access to all sorts of other shows and movies for as little as $7.99 per month.

(Image credit: Michael Parmelee/CBS)

However, I Miss All The Kaya And Elsbeth Time, And I Think Carrie Preston’s Character Needs A Consistent Partner

Now, here’s the biggest downside to Kaya being a detective: She can’t work full time with Elsbeth. As I quickly learned when I binge-watched Elsbeth with my Paramount+ subscription , there’s a revolving door of detectives who work with Preston’s character, and there’s one cop who is always by her side to help. Now, Kaya is one of those in-and-out detectives, and Elsbeth also has a revolving door of helping officers.

Up Next: (Image credit: Disney/Carlos Lopez-Calleja and Michael Parmelee/CBS) Two Specific Reasons Elsbeth And High Potential Got Me Back Into Network Murder Mysteries

Our girls need consistency and quality time together, and right now, both things aren’t happening. And that makes me sad.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I want Kaya and Elsbeth to solve all the crimes together. However, I know that’s likely not a reality. So, I think that’s just a hurdle I need to get over.

I will not get over the rotating cops, though. I think Elsbeth needs a permanent partner, and they need to find one sooner than later.

I’ve liked both Reynolds and Chandler; however, with them each only being in one episode so far, they haven’t gotten a chance to really bond with Elsbeth. Elsbeth and Kaya constantly working together was one of my favorite things, and I think Preston’s lawyer-turned-mystery-solver needs a partner in crime(solving). So, I’m hoping the show eventually picks someone and sticks with them for a long time.

That way, we can see a solid new relationship grow between Elsbeth and her partner while she also maintains her lovely friendship with Kaya.

Thankfully, we do know Ethan Slater is returning for the Season 2 finale , so it’d be amazing if he stuck around. I loved the chemistry he and Elsbeth had, and I like the idea of her having a partner who might be just as, if not more, energetic than she is. Knowing Elsbeth has been renewed , I’m hopeful this might happen.

However, for now, I think we’re stuck in a liminal space of growing pains as Elsbeth, Kaya and co. figure out how to fill her old position now that she’s a detective.

You can watch Elsbeth live on CBS every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET or stream it the next day on Paramount+.