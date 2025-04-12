I'm Thrilled Kaya Made Detective On Elsbeth, Yet I Have Mixed Feelings About How Her Old Position Is Being Handled

News
By published

I have so many feelings about this.

Kaya looking down in Elsbeth.
(Image credit: Paramount+)

In the last few episodes of Elsbeth to air on the 2025 TV schedule, we’ve seen Kaya live out her dream of being a detective, and I love that for her. I really do. However, we’ve also seen how her changing positions has impacted Elsbeth as well as the person who works alongside her on cases, and there have been growing pains. Therefore, when I really start to think about this change on the show, I have very mixed feelings about it.

Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, Carra Patterson as Kaya Blanke, and Tracey Ullman as Marilyn. Elsbeth is holding Marilyn's hands and Kaya is sitting between them.

(Image credit: Michael Parmelee/CBS)

I Love Seeing Kaya Live Her Dream And The Guest Stars Being Brought In To Fill Her Old Role

OK, first, let’s start with the good. I absolutely adore the fact that Kaya finally got her very deserved promotion. She’s wanted to be a detective forever, and she rightfully became one in the middle of Season 2.

Seeing Kaya and Elsbeth celebrate was so wholesome, and I loved watching Carra Patterson's character proudly wear her new suit to work.

I’ve also been enjoying the guest stars they’re bringing on to try and fill the hole left where Kaya used to be. Both b’s Officer Reynolds and Ethan Slater’s Officer Chandler have been welcome additions, and I’ve admittedly loved watching Carrie Preston’s character try and find her groove with them.

This shift has allowed us to see Elsbeth in a more uncomfortable position as she gets used to the new normal, and it's finally allowed Kaya to come into her potential. However, there are also some growing pains with all of this, which add a few negative emotions to my overall feelings about this development.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

If you want to watch both Elsbeth and her origins, you can stream the current CBS hits as well as The Good Wife and The Good Fight on Paramount+. With that subscription, you'll also get access to all sorts of other shows and movies for as little as $7.99 per month.

View Deal

Carrie Preston and Ethan Slater both looking forward with interest on Elsbeth.

(Image credit: Michael Parmelee/CBS)

However, I Miss All The Kaya And Elsbeth Time, And I Think Carrie Preston’s Character Needs A Consistent Partner

Now, here’s the biggest downside to Kaya being a detective: She can’t work full time with Elsbeth. As I quickly learned when I binge-watched Elsbeth with my Paramount+ subscription, there’s a revolving door of detectives who work with Preston’s character, and there’s one cop who is always by her side to help. Now, Kaya is one of those in-and-out detectives, and Elsbeth also has a revolving door of helping officers.

Up Next:

From left to right: Kaitlin Olson as Morgan in High Potentail looking serious and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth smiling.

(Image credit: Disney/Carlos Lopez-Calleja and Michael Parmelee/CBS)

Two Specific Reasons Elsbeth And High Potential Got Me Back Into Network Murder Mysteries

Our girls need consistency and quality time together, and right now, both things aren’t happening. And that makes me sad.

I want Kaya and Elsbeth to solve all the crimes together. However, I know that’s likely not a reality. So, I think that’s just a hurdle I need to get over.

I will not get over the rotating cops, though. I think Elsbeth needs a permanent partner, and they need to find one sooner than later.

I’ve liked both Reynolds and Chandler; however, with them each only being in one episode so far, they haven’t gotten a chance to really bond with Elsbeth. Elsbeth and Kaya constantly working together was one of my favorite things, and I think Preston’s lawyer-turned-mystery-solver needs a partner in crime(solving). So, I’m hoping the show eventually picks someone and sticks with them for a long time.

That way, we can see a solid new relationship grow between Elsbeth and her partner while she also maintains her lovely friendship with Kaya.

Thankfully, we do know Ethan Slater is returning for the Season 2 finale, so it’d be amazing if he stuck around. I loved the chemistry he and Elsbeth had, and I like the idea of her having a partner who might be just as, if not more, energetic than she is. Knowing Elsbeth has been renewed, I’m hopeful this might happen.

However, for now, I think we’re stuck in a liminal space of growing pains as Elsbeth, Kaya and co. figure out how to fill her old position now that she’s a detective.

You can watch Elsbeth live on CBS every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET or stream it the next day on Paramount+.

Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

I Was One Of Many White Lotus Fans Who Questioned Why Chelsea Stuck With Rick, And Aimee Lou Wood's Explanation Is Heartbreakingly Convincing

Jake's Phone Call On Fire Country Shocked Me, And I Have A Theory About How It Will Impact His Career

I Was One Of Many White Lotus Fans Who Questioned Why Chelsea Stuck With Rick, And Aimee Lou Wood's Explanation Is Heartbreakingly Convincing
See more latest
Most Popular
Walton Goggins&#039; Rick looking over outside and Aimee Lou Wood&#039;s Chelsea getting emotional in the finale of White Lotus Season 3
I Was One Of Many White Lotus Fans Who Questioned Why Chelsea Stuck With Rick, And Aimee Lou Wood's Explanation Is Heartbreakingly Convincing
Hayley Atwell hangs onto Tom Cruise as he hangs onto a railing in Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One.
The Oscars Are Finally Awarding Stunts, But Fans Can't Stop Making The Same Sad Point About Tom Cruise And Mission: Impossible
Taylor Swift stars in the &quot;Fornight&quot; music video, Kanye West appears on BigBoyTV and Travis Kelce speaks in the film, Kelce.
As Taylor Swift Reportedly Takes Legal Action Against Kanye West Over Viral Posts, An Insider Drops Claims About Her Boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Feelings
Jordan Calloway as Jake standing in the snow holding up his right hand to his right shoulder.
Jake's Phone Call On Fire Country Shocked Me, And I Have A Theory About How It Will Impact His Career
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Halle Berry attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Halle Berry's Incredible Mirrored Oscars Dress Was Such A Pain That Christian Siriano Cut It From His Runway Show
Matt Bomer, sporting longer hair and an open brown collared shirt, is seen in discussion at a table during a scene in Hulu&#039;s sitcom, Mid-Century Modern.
Years After Turning Down Barbie Role, Matt Bomer Explains Why He Doesn’t Regret The Decision
A screenshot from Harry &amp; Meghan of Meghan Markle looking slightly concerned.
Meghan Markle Made Another Polarizing Move On The Way To A Broadway Show: ‘Absolutely Abnormal’
Dichen Lachman looking stressed in Severance.
The Fun Way Severance's AD Used Jurassic World To Help Dichen Lachman Navigate The Show's Wild Hallway Scenes
Hailee Steinfeld and Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Kelly Clarkson Gushing To Hailee Steinfeld Over Why Fiancè Josh Allen Is A ‘Bad--s Mother----er' Is Honestly So Relatable
The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa), dressed in a pastel blue suit, leads companion Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu), who&#039;s sporting an orange dress, away from imminent danger in Doctor Who Season 15.
How To Watch Doctor Who Season 15 Online And Stream Every Episode For Free From Anywhere