Elsbeth And Kaya's Friendship Is One Of The Most Powerful Examples Of Female Friendship On TV Right Now, And I Need To Talk About Why

Ever since I binge-watched Elsbeth for the first time, I can’t stop singing its praises. From Carrie Preston’s brilliant portrayal of the character we met on The Good Wife to the fun guest stars and cases she solves as Elsbeth every week, the show is irresistible and delightful. However, another big reason why this project works so well is the meaningful and wonderful relationship between our titular character and her friend/partner in crime-fighting, Kaya.

The camaraderie between the two women is so lovely and powerful, and I think it’s one of the best examples of female friendships on television right now. So, let’s talk about why.

Elsbeth And Kaya Are Both Fiercely Independent, But They Also Support Each Other 100% Of The Time

As Elsbeth’s second season has continued on the 2025 TV schedule , we’ve seen both the titular character and Carra Patterson’s cop work very hard to achieve their goals. Elsbeth is thriving as a crime-solver for the NYPD, and she’s bound and determined to take down an evil judge and those who have tried to use her past against her. Meanwhile, Kaya is working hard to make detective.

They’re both fiercely independent in these pursuits. However, the women are also ready and willing to help each other 100% of the time. From Kaya assisting Elsbeth with her precarious past problems and showing her son Teddy around New York City, to Elsbeth helping Kaya find a place to live and pass her exams, the two are determined to make sure they both succeed.

That support is so empowering, and I love that neither has to sacrifice their own goals to help their friend. They’re each thriving in their respective lanes; however, they’re also ready to dive into anything to assist each other, which I love to see.

Kaya And Elsbeth Always Clearly And Effectively Communicate

I think the most admirable and powerful thing about this friendship is how clearly they communicate. When Elsbeth and Kaya reach an impasse or a possible pain point, they’re quick to talk it out and find a healthy resolution.

For example, in Season 2, Episode 4, Kaya needed to stay at Elsbeth’s house while her place was renovated. They almost had a disagreement about whether the cop should pay rent to the former lawyer. However, they swiftly talked out the issue and moved forward.

Also, throughout Season 1, we watched Kaya realize there’s more to Elsbeth’s past than she realized, which had the potential to cause a real catastrophic rift between the two. However, in Season 2, Carrie Preston’s character finally confided in her best friend – in a very clever way that involved some headphones – and told her why her past was coming back to haunt her. This happened because the two didn’t let the tension sit for too long.

They’ve always made their intentions and care for each other very clear, and honestly, it feels like there isn’t a challenge these two couldn’t overcome. And that, my friends, is admirable and powerful.

Elsbeth And Kaya Accept And Love Each Other Unconditionally

Overall, there’s nothing these two women wouldn’t do for each other. Kaya loves and accepts Elsbeth, and vice versa, and that mutual affection has helped them thrive as a crime-solving duo and best friends.

