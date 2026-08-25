Someone Finally Asked Emily Osment What It's Like To Film An Age Gap Marriage On Georgie & Mandy

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is returning to the 2026 TV schedule for Season 3 and, ahead of its return, Emily Osment is fielding questions about the show. The actress specifically talked about her characters' age-gap marriage with Georgie. Ultimately, Osment provides a relatively level-headed take on two spouses having varied ages.

Osment talked to US Weekly and said that she rarely feels the age gap in real life between her (34) and co-star Montana Jordan (23). She also noted that, outside of a few specific things, there's really not much that makes her remember they're a decade apart in age. However, she did mention one funny tidbit that's a result of their age difference:

There’s a few TV shows that he doesn’t know about but other than that, it’s kind of it.

While she may not notice it in real life, Osment's Mandy is occasionally reminded of that age gap in the CBS sitcom. In the latest season, currently available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription, viewers saw Mandy push for Georgie to "go wild" on his 21st birthday, only for her to black out and ruin the evening instead.

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The age gap issue on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage can rear its head at times as part of storylines. However, in the end, what perseveres is the couple's love. Emily Osment emphasized that romance when talking about how the characters have overcome their obstacles time and time again:

They really love each other. There’s no doubt about that. And I think it’s pretty clear that they have really great chemistry, and you want them to work. We’re all hoping that the first marriage is the same to people as the second and third [marriage].

Second and third marriage? That's interesting to say, especially since there are no signs that, two seasons in, Georgie and Mandy's relationship is coming to an end.

Of course, we know from The Big Bang Theory that they'll divorce, and that Georgie will get married again. I do wonder, however, if the writers have him and Mandy get remarried just to surprise the fans. That would be similar to how Young Sheldon revealed that George Sr. never cheated on their mother as Sheldon believed.

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Season 3 of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage has a lot for fans to look forward to. Georgie's business is gaining momentum, but his biggest rival is romantically involved with his mother. Then there are other characters like Connor, who is finally spreading his wings and taking steps to move forward in his own career. The same is true for Mandy, who is officially back and working in news after quitting her previous station. I can't wait to see what other developments crop up this season, and if we finally get closer to the big split we all expect to happen.

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All in all, Emily Osment's comments suggest that age is nothing but a number, and I'm eager to see her and Montana Jordan's character's further drive home that point home. On that note, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage return to CBS on October 8th.