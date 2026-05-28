I Think There Should Be A Stuart Fails To Save The Universe and Georgie & Mandy Crossover, But How Does Montana Jordan Feel?
The star of the CBS sitcom gave his take.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage just ended its second season, and while it's on break, another series set in The Big Bang Theory universe is coming to the 2026 TV schedule. I'm fully on board with the weirdness that is Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, and apparently, so is G&M star Montana Jordan, as I asked him about the potential for the two shows to crossover.
I had a chance to talk to Jordan about the mind-bending first look at Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, and how, in a series that can do anything, it's entirely plausible the show crosses over with Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. I asked Jordan if he was aware of anything like that, and he gave me all he could on the idea:
That's interesting he'd say that, because it does feel as though Stuart Saves The Universe could include characters from The Big Bang Theory universe as alternate characters in adventures. John Ross Bowie, who played Dr. Kripke in TBBT, was spotted as a military general of sorts, and the original main cast was featured on the front of a comic book.
I'd love to see Montana Jordan pop up in the series as a character, but I also love the idea of a Stuart Fails To Save The Universe episode taking place within the confines of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Like, I just imagine Stuart being back in the sitcom format, but existing outside of it and pointing out the laugh track and whatnot, and I think it'd be an amazing idea.
It's also a feasible idea, as we inch closer to Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount combining under the same umbrella. Out of all the wild crossovers that could happen, this one makes the most sense and could give both fandoms an excuse to check the other series out. So, if anyone at CBS is wondering if Georgie & Mandy fans would get behind such an idea, lemme say I'm very on board with this.
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It feels like anything is on the table when it comes to Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, but I do wonder if Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage would be so willing to "jump the shark" and do something very whimsical with its plotlines. After all, this is a series ultimately centered around the couple's eventual divorce, whenever that may be. I guess we'll have to wait and see how the creatives feel about a crossover and whether they'll pull the trigger on one.
Stuart Fails To Save The Universe premieres for those with an HBO Max subscription on July 23rd. I'm very excited to see if it's as fun as the trailer makes it look, and if it'll be as successful as The Big Bang Theory.
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Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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