Iain Armitage Gets Real About The Potential To Return As Sheldon On Georgie And Mandy

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 is on pause on the 2026 TV schedule, and for those who don't participate in March Madness, now would be a good time to catch up on the episodes with a Paramount+ subscription or revisit big questions fans have. On that note, someone finally put Iain Armitage on the spot and asked him when he might show up on the CBS sitcom.

While Missy actress Raegan Revord said it might be difficult to bring him in, and the showrunners teased he may show up in a future holiday episode, Armitage talked to TV Insider about when he may pop up in the show. Here's what he had to say:

The cool thing about the entire Big Bang, Young Sheldon, Georgie & Mandy universe is the fact that each spin-off show has really kind of taken on its own unique flavor as it’s been on television. As much as I would love to, and as fun as it would be at some point, I don’t think it’s necessary. I think it would be fun, and I would love to do it, but they’re doing such an awesome job. I would feel bad going in there and diluting their hard work.

I get where Iain Armitage is coming from and why he would sooner sit back and wait rather than rush back and return as Sheldon Cooper. I totally get why he'd want his former Young Sheldon costars to thrive without him having to come in and make an appearance to try to draw in viewers. Fortunately, it doesn't seem like the show needs him at the moment and has no shortage of past stars ready to appear.

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If the stars align, however, he'd be more than happy to show up. As Armitage explained, he's not worried about the when or where it could happen, as he has faith that Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage team will make it happen no matter the circumstances:

The best part is all the writers on Big Bang, Young Sheldon, and Georgie & Mandy could make anything work. That isn’t to say there aren’t plenty of possibilities and plenty of opportunities for me to be on the show, and I would love to, but just that in the meantime, I’m gonna bounce around.

Listen, I would love to see Iain Armitage reunite with all of his old Young Sheldon co-stars, but I 100% understand wanting to sit back and "bounce around," as he put it. The 17-year-old actor has had a few high-profile roles in his young career, including Young Sheldon and HBO's Big Little Lies. I would imagine that he's at a point already where he doesn't need to find work and can pursue roles that interest him rather than work out of necessity.

It's also worth noting that Sheldon being mostly absent from Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is largely on brand for what we know about Sheldon's life from The Big Bang Theory. Georgie and Sheldon's relationship isn't terrible right now, but as the years pass, the older brother gains some resentment for Sheldon running off to college and him having to stay behind and look after the family after George Sr.'s death.

While I'd love to see Sheldon return home for a holiday episode, I also think it would be funny for him to just be home unannounced. Maybe Georgie comes home, and Sheldon is just hanging out there, and he's confused why no one told him that he's in town. It'd be even better if CBS kept the return a secret until he appeared, though I doubt the network would do that.

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Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will continue whether Iain Armitage returns or not, and that's ok. That said, I can't wait to see what the plan is for him if he does show up, and what the story behind his big appearance could be.