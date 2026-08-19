After Kat Dennings Hyped Up Beth Behrs Reunion On Shifting Gears, 2 Broke Girls Fans Went Bananas

Despite ABC’s side-eye-inducing move to keep Shifting Gears out of the back half of the 2026 TV schedule in order to give it and other big shows a 2027 midseason debut, the future looks brighter than ever for the Parker family. Or at least for Riley…well, the actress who plays Riley. Because it’s finally happening: a 2 Broke Girls reunion is coming to Shifting Gears Season 3 thanks to impending guest star Beth Behrs! Cue the confetti cannons!

What To Expect From Beth Behrs' Debut In Shifting Gears Season 3

ABC, Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs all shared the following video on their respective socials, and it's an amusingly simple and to-the-point way to get fans excited and giggling. I love it when someone acts extremely proud of a dumb joke.

A post shared by Shifting Gears (@shifting_gearsabc) A photo posted by on

As amusing as the BTS moment is, it doesn't really tell us much about who Behrs will be playing. But we do know a couple of details via Deadline, namely that Behrs will be joining the sitcom as the character Dr. Johnson, who's described as a "beautiful emergency room doctor" whom Riley meets when she goes to the hospital to seek treatment for a back injury.

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Let's assume that her injury is lighter than, say, a broken back. Because then there would only be 1 Broke(n) Girl. And that just won't do.

Without any additional details hinting at Riley and the doctor forming a quick platonic connection, it seems like Beth Behrs' role will be limited to a single appearance. But that could always change, obviously, especially if fans are especially enthused about the on-screen reunion. As well as the BTS reconnect between Behrs and Shifting Gears showrunner Michelle Nader, who was a writer and executive producer for 2 Broke Girls. (Which is probably why the ABC show already featured a callback reference.)

Tim Allen wants Season 3 and beyond to open up the world of the show in a way that slightly resembles the excellent Canadian comedy Kim's Convenience, so maybe there's room for Riley to make a new close friend. What is life if not a series of exchanges with recurring friends and family members?

What Fans Are Saying About Kat Dennings And Beth Behrs Reuniting

Understandably, the excitement is palpable, and there are plenty of people who can't wait to see the two actresses sharing scenes anew in front of live audiences. Comments shared to the above post, as well as this Instagram pic with Michelle Nader, include the following bits of jubilance and hope (starting with comments from ABC, Hulu and Nader herself):

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this reunion >>> - @Hulu

TWO!!!!! 😍😍😍 - @ABC

True love - @Michelle Nader

DO NOT PLAY WITH MY EMOTIONS .... ARE WE GETTING NEW 2 BROKE GIRLS 👀👀🤞🙏 - @cherrybombvesselapproved

MY MAX AND CAROLINE - @claraxsalazar

Whaaaaaat!!!!!! 😮😮😮😮 I literally got chills, love them both soooooo much 😍😍😍 - @mashakhalil22

MY MOMS🥹 - @kimino_4

A 2 BROKE GIRLS REBOOT WOULD FIX THE WORLD - @luca.neri.xo

TV REUNION WE ALL NEEDED!!! - @malaney.iw

serving since ‘11 👏 - @tischofficial

I’m broke too 😂 - @christ03pher

THIS MEANS EVERYTHING TO ME - @wrstboyonweb

PLEASE COME BACK MAX AND CAROLINE, I BEG YOU GUYS 😭😭😭 - @bleach.ily

Amusingly or tragically, quite a few commenters appear to be blissfully unaware that Shifting Gears exists, and seemed to be genuinely optimistic that these cheeky visuals were intended to spark interest in a TV return for 2 Broke Girls' Max and Caroline themselves, as opposed to co-starring on a completely different comedy.

And then there were those who wanted the Shifting Gears reunion to incorporate more than just Beth Behrs, with calls for Jennifer Coolidge's character to also join the fun.

Where the hell is Chestnut 🐴🐴 - @al4l.me

Where is Sophie? 😂 - @lizi_michi

Its incomplete without Sophie in between😭🔥 - @meemusaa

I wish if sophie will be there😭 - @mubashir_123xino

With Tim Allen's Matt set to continue exploring his relationship with Eve in Season 3, new episodes are set to kick off in 2027. Here's hoping we get a few more teases about upcoming guest actors that bring in more of Tim Allen's former co-stars.