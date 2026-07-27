Chuck Lorre’s Not Enthusiastic About Georgie & Mandy Crossing Over With Stuart, But Bill Prady Makes A Good Point
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By Megan Behnke
Published
Sounds like a big possibility.
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Warning! Spoilers ahead for the series premiere of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, streaming now with an HBO Max subscription.
The Big Bang Theory ended seven years ago, and the show is still alive. On the 2026 TV schedule, there are now two spinoffs, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and recently-released Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. With the latter exploring the multiverse and more, it’s possible the two shows could crossover in the future. While Chuck Lorre isn’t too on board with it, Bill Prady makes a pretty good point.
Since Georgie & Mandy is a prequel and spinoff to Young Sheldon, there haven’t been much opportunity to get any present Big Bang Theory c