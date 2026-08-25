Listen Up Internet: What Zendaya Said About Keeping Her Marriage To Tom Holland Private

Tom Holland and Zendaya are in the public eye a lot, and oftentimes they are at carpets and events together. This year, they had a whopping two press tours to complete, with both starring in the two biggest movies of the year so far: Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey. Because of this, we sometimes do get tidbits of information about Tom and Zendaya's relationship, but it’s not because they are often openly talking about one another.

A short time before the cat was officially out of the bag regarding Zendaya’s nuptials to the Spider-man star, she was asked to comment on whether not she was married yet. She was wearing a gold band on her ring finger, so Elle ’s question didn’t feel too pushy. Still, her answer was a polished “no” coupled with a second comment that helps us to understand why she doesn’t talk about Tom so often.

No, I’m not going to do that. They’re always searching for something.

"They're" in this context is likely the Internet as a collective. In fact, Zendaya’s spoken in the past about people online having a “parasocial” investment in her and Tom Holland as a couple. They grew up together on the big screen, and found love on Spider-Man, which makes their attraction an obvious source of public fascination. She’s said she is not trying to “hide from the world,” but she wants things close that can still be private for herself and her partner.

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Holland, too, has confirmed he tries hard to keep things “private” when it comes to Zendaya. However, he’s also a frequent spoiler in Hollywood, and sometimes slips up. This happened recently when he revealed what he really calls Zendaya on the red carpet. Catching her attention, he called out the name “Maree,” which is one of Zendaya Coleman’s middle names: Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman (and maybe now Holland at the end). It was a sweet, organic moment, and an exchange we wouldn't typically get to see.

They do let loose home information periodically. In the same interview as above, Zendaya talked about the puppy she and her partner adopted recently. For his part, Tom Holland's talked about finding it hard to plan holidays given their busy schedules. Yet as the Peter Parker actor has also mentioned, they both hold the relationship sacred and don't share too many details.

Of course, secrets don’t usually stay secrets forever. After a friend copped to an under-the-radar wedding back in March (and Law Roach seemingly confirmed this), Tom Holland casually mentioned his family wasn’t fooled by AI photos of his wedding since “they were all there” in June. Then, Tom Holland started wearing his wedding band out early this month. Following that, there was reportedly a second set of nuptials at the Beaverbrook Hotel. So, the spring and summer has really been all about the couple.

She just doesn’t want to talk about it much, and that’s OK.