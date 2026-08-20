I'm Scared Sterling Point Season 2 Is Going To Make One Change I Already Know I'd Hate

I’m so thrilled Sterling Point got renewed for Season 2. I binge-watched the Muskoka-set romance in a day with my Amazon Prime subscription , I fell in love with Annie and her sister (or adopted half-sister…it’s confusing), Ramona, and I desperately want more. However, now that the 2026 TV schedule hit is officially setting sail for a sophomore season, I realized they might be setting up a story involving the two sisters that I know I would hate.

When Sterling Point ended, Ramona and Annie, who are played by Amélie Hoeferle and Ella Rubin, respectively, made a huge decision. In a move that felt like something out of The Parent Trap, Annie decided to stay on the island and in the cottage Ramona lived in with their grandfather, while Ramona took Annie’s room in New York.

This allowed Annie to stay on the island she grew to love, and it gave her the chance to keep exploring her relationship with Ellis . Meanwhile, Ramona finally got a chance to experience life off the island by going with her biological dad, Steven, and Annie’s twin brother, Connor .

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(Image credit: Sabrina Lantos/Prime)

However, before they landed on this solution, the girls were fighting. Ramona realized she wanted to sell the island, while Annie desperately wanted to stay. Thankfully, they found a solution. But I’m worried that this is more of a temporary Band-Aid instead of a long-term answer, and that come Season 2, the girls will be pitted against each other.

Think about it: if Ramona is in New York, she’ll be spending more time with Connor (who is very pro-selling the island). I would also think Steven falls into that camp as well. So, when they all return to where Annie is staying, I’m very scared that they’ll want to get rid of it all.

Meanwhile, I feel like Annie will grow so attached to Sterling Point that she’ll refuse to leave and will go back on her promise to do what Ramona wants.

Basically, what I’m saying is I feel like the story is set up to put the sisters against each other and on polar opposite ends of a terrible battle, and I really do not want that to happen.

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What I loved about Season 1 was that while Annie and Ramona didn’t get along at first and had their issues throughout the episodes, they eventually found a profound love for one another and were very supportive. I don’t want that to go away in Season 2. Their relationship is the heart of Sterling Point, even though it’s also a great series about young romance , and without it, I fear things will go downhill. In fact, I think it would be regressive and detrimental to the story and these characters if they wind up in a season-long fight.

Thankfully, they communicated through their issues toward the end of Season 1 fairly well (especially for teens in a YA drama), so I’m sure they will work through everything again in Season 2. However, the cards are stacked against their relationship, and it seems like it will change dramatically based on where they ultimately decided to live.