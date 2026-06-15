I Love How ESPN’s Chief Reacted To The Wild Takes Charles Barkley Shared During The NBA Finals
Barkley didn't hold back (as always).
Charles Barkley has and continues to say what he wants to say when he’s calling basketball games, with Inside the NBA serving as his primary outlet to do so. Much to the delight of viewers, Barkley’s signature antics and candor remained intact while he and his colleagues spearheaded ESPN’s coverage of the NBA Finals. Considering that marked the show’s first time covering the Finals for Disney’s flagship sports network, I wondered what execs thought about the commentary. Now, one of the brand’s head honchos is sharing a great take.
Burke Magnus – ESPN’s President of Content – was instrumental in helping to broker the historic deal that landed his company the rights to Inside the NBA from TNT. During a recent interview with Front Office Sports, Magnus broke down the beloved show’s first season with the House of Mouse. The discussion – held before the conclusion of the 2026 NBA Finals – eventually moved to the wild comments Charles Barkley had made up to that point. Magnus didn’t have a problem with them, and he explained just why:
After Game 4 of the Finals, Barley went viral for bluntly stating that the San Antonio Spurs were the “dumbest basketball team in the history of civilization” after they lost a 29-point lead. The 11-time NBA All-Star’s brutally honest thoughts also extended to the various celebrities who attended the games, and he even went viral for making jokes about rapper Cardi B and her “Cardi Ds.” Some of Barkley’s colleagues also got in on the quips, with Shaquille O’Neal even referring to tennis player John McEnroe as “BlackEnroe.”
Yes, I admit those comments and more are indeed wild, but I appreciate that Magnus understands how they relate to the show’s core. While Inside may not feature as much analysis as its peers, it provides four stellar personalities in Barkley, Shaq, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, who can serve up both insights and laughs as needed. Since Magnus and co. did a lot to acquire the long-running TNT show, I can also understand him not wanting to interfere with the formula, so to speak. Magnus also provided these thoughts:
The deal between ESPN and TNT is good for another decade, and it ensures that Inside the NBA will remain on the air for years to come. As a fan, I find that comforting since it seemed in 2024 that the show would end due to TNT losing the broadcast rights to the professional basketball league. Something that has been criticized is the somewhat inconsistent scheduling for the show this year. Thankfully, though, Magnus previously the goal was for the schedule to become more robust moving forward.
So, while basketball season has ended amid the 2026 TV schedule, Inside the NBA fans should take heart in knowing the show will return this fall. I’m certainly expecting more wild comments from Charles Barkley and co. and, quite frankly, I wouldn’t have it any other way.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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