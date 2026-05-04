As Michael Jordan Seemingly Makes Up With Charles Barkley, A Former Teammate Weighs In On A Potential Scottie Pippen Reconciliation

It seems some magic is unfolding within the sports landscape, and I’m not talking about the developments in the NBA Playoffs. Longtime friends Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley have seemingly buried the hatchet years after their falling-out. That revelation recently came from Barkley, who suggested that he and MJ found some common ground. At the same time, there still doesn’t seem to be much movement regarding a reconciliation between Jordan and Scottie Pippen and, now a former teammate of theirs is weighing in.

A Former Bulls Player Weighs In On The State Of Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen’s Relationship

Pippen and Jordan have been estranged since the release of the docuseries The Last Dance (which is streamable with a Netflix subscription) in 2020. While Pippen initially claimed not to have had a problem with the show, he later lambasted it and Jordan in his memoir, Unguaded. The Arkansas native claimed Jordan used his editorial power to uplift himself while not giving others due credit. Scott Williams mentioned the doc during his recent appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio Post Game Show (via The Basketball Network), saying:

I never saw some of the things that came out in The Last Dance… some of the players felt afraid or embarrassed or intimidated by Michael Jordan. I know that probably hurt him (Pippen) deeply. They had to cut one of the segments of The Last Dance; he needed to break that to get his emotions under control.

A significant portion of the Emmy-winning documentary was devoted to the dynamic between Jordan and his teammates. While they admitted that MJ’s methods could be tough, they also lauded him for his effectiveness. Still, the divide between Jordan and Pippen remains, though Williams remains optimistic about the chances of them putting their differences aside:

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But I’m hopeful that at some time those guys can patch up their relationship. I know that there’s a long way to go. A lot has been said, mostly by Scottie and his camp. Michael’s not one to forgive quickly, but maybe we can get somebody to step in and be an intermediary.

Scott Williams isn’t the only person who’d like to see a Pippen/Jordan reunion at some point in the future, as Dennis Rodman also believes they’ll link up again. Another Bulls alum, Horace Grant, thinks it’ll take Jordan and Pippen setting aside their egos to truly mend fences. What’s ironic, though, is Williams' mention of an intermediary, as that apparently played into Jordan’s kumbaya moment with Charles Barkley.

How Did Michael Jordan And Charles Barkley Get Back On Good Terms?

Charles Barkley has been candid about “losing” his friendship with Michael Jordan, and that apparently happened after Barkley criticized Jordan’s acumen and asserted that he needed “better” people around him. Jordan apparently called Barkley later that evening and chastised him for sharing those sentiments. While it seemed like the two would never repair their friendship after that, it seems a third-party stepped in and, as Barkley explained to ESPN Chicago (as seen on YouTube), they have a baseball player to thank for this:

I was just chilling at the house last week, and one of my good friends is Vince Coleman, the great baseball player. When we answer the phone, we say some unkind words to each other…. He says, ‘Yo, I’m down here at The Grove. I’m sick of you and MJ’s BS. He’s right here. Y’all need to talk.’ And we had a conversation, but Vince Coleman’s the person who’s responsible. We talked for a couple minutes. He said, ‘Man, let’s get together and play golf.’ And as soon as I get a break, I’m gonna fly down there, and we’re gonna spend a couple days playing golf.

And here I thought it was sports analyst Michael Wilbon’s job to get Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan back together. In all seriousness, though, it’s great to hear that they’re set to hang out and that Barkley is “looking forward to the future.” Whether that future also includes a scenario in which Scottie Pippen joins the pair for a tee time is unclear. For now, fans will just have to hold onto hope alongside Scott Williams and others that Jordan and Pippen’s friendship will be renewed.