'Bleep It Out.' Tracy Morgan Went On A Hysterical NSFW Rant On NBA TV After The Knicks Won
Nobody celebrates New York City like Tracy Morgan.
Tracy Morgan might not have been decked out in matching shirts with Taylor Swift during the NBA Finals, but he was 100% on hand to support and celebrate the New York Knicks’ wildly impressive run. The San Antonio Spurs certainly made it a challenge, but the Knicks could not be stopped, thanks in large part to Jalen Brunson, only the fourth player in NBA history to get 45 points in a close-out Finals win. And if you thought Morgan would have only calm and sensible comments to make, think again.
During the post-game festivities, speeches and press conference interviews being aired on NBA TV, Chris Haynes and John Wall sat with Morgan to get the longtime Knicks fanatic’s thoughts about the team winning its first championship in 53 years. And it started off well enough. When asked to describe his feelings watching the team from start to finish, Morgan half-interrupted the question with:
When asked a few seconds later where the "Boom" came from in this situation, after 53 years without a championship, Tracy Morgan amusingly pointed to the players for that answer, saying:
However, the interview that's currently housed on NBA TV's YouTube page has been edited to remove the part of the interview where the SNL vet delivered a signature NSFW Tracy Morgan answer that invoked some of the larger-than-life cinematic horrors that New York City has faced. As he put it:
I mean, if you're looking for a good way to express the strength of a city, it doesn't hurt to have "Killed King Kong" on that list. Granted, he was more of a mistunderstood creature than a fully malicious monster, but that's splitting ape hairs.
The fact that he then referenced kaiju mainstays Godzilla, Ghidorah and Gamera was amazing. Not just that he called them out, but that he told them they'd get squashed by the power of New York City. And then what'd be the next logical reference to make after giant Japanese monsters? The Godfather, naturally.
Not that Morgan was done. He still had another classic NYC movie franchise to bring up, while acknowledging that his MF-er comment would need to be censored for TV audiences. He continued:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
- TRACY MORGAN: Bleep it out, I don't care. They had The Alien, but we had the Ghostbusters. There's something strange in the neighborhood.
- CHRIS HAYNES: Who you gonna call?
- TRACY MORGAN: Jalen Brunson! He look like he could change a pipe under my sink.
I'm not sure that I consider Alien to be 1-to-1 analagous to the Ghostbusters movies, but I can at least respect him trying to spin Victor Wembanyama's nickname into his reference-heavy comments. I'm a little more confused about why he wants Jalen Brunson changing a pipe under his sink, but that could just be me. Did his nickname switch from "Captain Clutch" to "Captain Clog" when I wasn't paying attention?
Remember when Tracy Morgan threw up on the floor of Madison Square Garden during a Knicks game? At least that didn't need to happen again in order for his home team to bring the trophy home. And now Timothee Chalamet can avoid some of the stress of being a Knicks fan, at least until next season.
For anyone who wants to see Tracy Morgan invested in other amusing sports shenanigans, his latest NBC comedy from 30 Rock co-creator Robert Carlock The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is hilarious from start to finish, and can be streamed in full via Peacock subscription.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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