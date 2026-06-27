Isiah Thomas Doesn’t Hold Back His Issues With Michael Jordan And Other NBA Vets Working At Networks: ‘Not This BS’

Sports networks have long utilized former athletes for commentary, and NBC did that in a big way when NBA coverage returned this past season. The network tapped several veteran ballers for gigs, and Michael Jordan was even hired to headline a segment. Jordan’s portion of the broadcasts received mixed-to-negative reactions, and it’s unclear if he’ll collaborate with the brand moving forward. In the meantime, though, fellow NBA legend Isiah Thomas is weighing in on that segment and revealing why he takes issue with some broadcasters.

Jordan was at the center of MJ: Insights to Excellence, which are nearly five-minute segments that see Jordan discussing a different topic with broadcaster Mike Tirico. Yet the chats weren’t live, as they were portions of a pre-recorded interview between the pair. Early on, it was thought that Jordan’s segments would be live, and fans seemed disappointed to find that out. Isiah Thomas was recently asked about the merits of networks bringing in Jordan and other NBA legends more regularly, and he’s fine with it on one condition:

Only if they’re going to be one hundred percent honest, and not promote this BS. Tell the truth about the game. Give our game truthfully, honestly, and factually to the fans so they can continue to learn and grow and love our game. But the way our game is being talked about in some ways, it’s very mythical. It ain’t real. We’re still calling his [Jordan’s] game ‘The Flu Game,’ and they know he didn’t have the flu. But they promote it.

Thomas – a seasoned broadcaster himself – makes a good point, and what he’s essentially referring to is how some people tend to romanticize the history of the game. Don’t be mistaken, as the NBA has seen some incredible feats over the course of its existence. However, it can be argued that there are those who look at it all through rose-colored glasses. Thomas is one of several players who’s witnessed or been a part of big moments, so he does have the authority to speak. On that note, he also told Run It Back this:

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I’m just down for honesty and telling the truth about what it is we’re seeing. So, if NBC is going to bring back people to talk about the game, bring the folks who are going to be honest and tell the truth, not this BS.

Something that should be mentioned, is that there are those who've seemingly enjoyed Insights to Excellence and appreciate the novelty of seeing Jordan share his perspectives. Check out a segment below:

Michael Jordan: Every game is an opportunity to prove | MJ: Insights to Excellence | NBA on NBC - YouTube Watch On

At its best, sports journalism is indeed storytelling, but it’s also about laying out facts as accurately as possible. There are, of course, other avenues in which former players have discussed their on-court battles like documentaries. Thomas, for example, appeared in The Last Dance and reflected on the intense rivalry between his Pistons and Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls. After the fact, though, Thomas said he felt “blindsided” by the way the doc was edited, and it played into his decision to opt out of the Celtics City docuseries.

NBC, meanwhile, will seemingly maintain its group of broadcasters for the upcoming professional basketball season. That includes big names like hall-of-famers Tracy McGrady and Carmelo Anthony as well as Inside the NBA alum Jamal Crawford among others. As for Michael Jordan’s future as a “special contributor,” NBC Sports head Rick Cordella would neither confirm nor deny whether his Airness would be part of the team again. However, Cordella said the company hoped “to be in business with Michael for a long time.”

If that happens, I have to wonder if Isiah Thomas will be watching in the hopes that the “honesty” he seeks will take shape. Thomas and others will be able to tune into the NBA on NBC when the block returns to the 2026 TV schedule this fall.