Isiah Thomas Doesn’t Hold Back His Issues With Michael Jordan And Other NBA Vets Working At Networks: ‘Not This BS’
The two-time NBA champion has some thoughts.
Sports networks have long utilized former athletes for commentary, and NBC did that in a big way when NBA coverage returned this past season. The network tapped several veteran ballers for gigs, and Michael Jordan was even hired to headline a segment. Jordan’s portion of the broadcasts received mixed-to-negative reactions, and it’s unclear if he’ll collaborate with the brand moving forward. In the meantime, though, fellow NBA legend Isiah Thomas is weighing in on that segment and revealing why he takes issue with some broadcasters.
Jordan was at the center of MJ: Insights to Excellence, which are nearly five-minute segments that see Jordan discussing a different topic with broadcaster Mike Tirico. Yet the chats weren’t live, as they were portions of a pre-recorded interview between the pair. Early on, it was thought that Jordan’s segments would be live, and fans seemed disappointed to find that out. Isiah Thomas was recently asked about the merits of networks bringing in Jordan and other NBA legends more regularly, and he’s fine with it on one condition:
Thomas – a seasoned broadcaster himself – makes a good point, and what he’s essentially referring to is how some people tend to romanticize the history of the game. Don’t be mistaken, as the NBA has seen some incredible feats over the course of its existence. However, it can be argued that there are those who look at it all through rose-colored glasses. Thomas is one of several players who’s witnessed or been a part of big moments, so he does have the authority to speak. On that note, he also told Run It Back this:
Something that should be mentioned, is that there are those who've seemingly enjoyed Insights to Excellence and appreciate the novelty of seeing Jordan share his perspectives. Check out a segment below:
At its best, sports journalism is indeed storytelling, but it’s also about laying out facts as accurately as possible. There are, of course, other avenues in which former players have discussed their on-court battles like documentaries. Thomas, for example, appeared in The Last Dance and reflected on the intense rivalry between his Pistons and Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls. After the fact, though, Thomas said he felt “blindsided” by the way the doc was edited, and it played into his decision to opt out of the Celtics City docuseries.
NBC, meanwhile, will seemingly maintain its group of broadcasters for the upcoming professional basketball season. That includes big names like hall-of-famers Tracy McGrady and Carmelo Anthony as well as Inside the NBA alum Jamal Crawford among others. As for Michael Jordan’s future as a “special contributor,” NBC Sports head Rick Cordella would neither confirm nor deny whether his Airness would be part of the team again. However, Cordella said the company hoped “to be in business with Michael for a long time.”
If that happens, I have to wonder if Isiah Thomas will be watching in the hopes that the “honesty” he seeks will take shape. Thomas and others will be able to tune into the NBA on NBC when the block returns to the 2026 TV schedule this fall.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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