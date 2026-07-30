I Didn’t See The Big Twist In Lucky Coming, So I Asked Anya Taylor-Joy And Drew Starkey About It

SPOILERS are ahead for Lucky through Episode 4 “Too Close To See It.” You can stream the series with an Apple TV subscription.

It’s been a blast to watch Anya Taylor-Joy get into a lot of trouble on Lucky, the latest book-to-screen adaptation from Hello Sunshine. But, wow, did the midseason episode take things in a completely new direction! Now, I need to do a deep dive and share what I learned from the show’s leads when I talked to them about the episode.

Let’s Talk About That Lucky Twist

So, the big thing we learn in Episode 4 is that Lucky’s husband Cary is very much alive...but there's more to it. He apparently had a different reason for leaving her high and dry than I expected.

According to him, he actually thought he was protecting her by leaving with the money. He had initially planned to give it back to his mother, but when he arrived at the spot to meet her, he had a change of heart and decided to take the $10 million. Regarding Lucky, he apparently had faith that she would find him unscathed and his mom would never try to come after her. Come on, dude!