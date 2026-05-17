I’m Cracking Up Over How Shaq Trolls Charles Barkley While Accepting His Latest Degree

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley have been friends for years now and, with that, the two basketball legends having a bit of fun with each other every now and then. That fun usually manifests itself through trolling and practical jokes and, like so many people, I find it very entertaining. While most of their antics unfold on Inside the NBA (on which they’re both co-hosts), there are instances in which their faux feud spills into other occasions. For instance, O’Neal just straight-up trolled Barkley while accepting a degree.

How Did Shaq Troll Charles Barkley During His Graduation Ceremony?

This weekend, the “Diesel” received his second Master’s degree, and this one was particularly special since it came from Louisiana State University, where he played college basketball. Video of the ceremony was recorded and shared to TikTok by Barstool Sports, which captured the moment Shaq was called to the stage. In a hilarious turn of events, though, O’Neal’s introduction was used as an A+ way to spite Barkley, and it was met with immense applause. Check out the video below to see exactly what happened:

Anytime I refer to Shaq now, I may have to address him by that full name, Shaquille “I Hate Charles Barkley” O’Neal. Seriously, though, this is the kind of trolling I appreciate, and I love that Shaq’s (fake) disdain for Barkley can even seep into an academic-related event. Quite frankly, I can’t think of a better stage on which the former Los Angeles Laker could’ve taken a fun shot at his longtime friend. On that note, I’d love to hear Barkley’s response to that joke.

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I’m going to have to add this to the list of the best instances in which either Shaq or Sir Charles have made fun of each other. And believe me when I say there have been some great instances of that over the years.

What Are Some Ways Shaq And Charles Barkley Have Trolled Each Other?

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How have Barkley and O’Neal trolled each other over the years, you might ask? Let me count the ways. For instance, Shaq previously confirmed that he was inspired to lose weight because he thought he was developing a “Charles Barkley retirement body.” Also, Barkley roasted O’Neal during an episode of Inside when the four-time NBA champion had to leave the set in the middle of a broadcast to use the bathroom. And, on a separate occasion, Shaq reiterated his “hate” for Barkley while addressing a restaurant-related rumor on The View.

Needless to say, these back-and-forth runs deep, but the two basketball hall of farmers also occasionally share some sweet moments that drive home the point that they’re truly close. To that point, Shaq previously opened up about his relationship with Barkley, saying that the ex-Phoenix Sun is like a “bigger brother” to him. So, in my mind, if you can’t joke about and troll a quasi-sibling, then who can you do that to?

If anything, I’m just glad Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley remain close and can make humorous jokes at each other’s expense without it getting personal. That aside, serious congratulations are in order for Shaq for getting his latest Master’s Degree. Here’s hoping Barkley surprises him with a wild graduation gift when he returns to the Inside the NBA set to cover the rest of the playoffs.