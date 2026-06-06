I Agree With Charles Barkley’s Take On Why Inside The NBA Doesn’t Include Much Analysis

Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson and their co-hosts at Inside the NBA are definitely sports TV staples at this point and for good reason. Thanks in part to Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal’s antics, those wild on-screen graphics made by the production team and much more, the show has endeared itself to audiences (and picked up some Emmy Awards as well). There are those who’ve criticized the program, however, and argued that it offers no true substantial analysis. Barkley is now addressing that claim, and he makes fair points.

I’d argue that hijinks that ensue on Inside the NBA do indeed tend to overshadow the sports conversations Sure, I can remember some conversations the team has had about my Boston Celtics, but Barkley’s rant about Galveston, Texas’ water, Shaq’s infamous money lesson and other viral clips are among some of the first details that come to mind for me when I think about the show. Based on comments Barkley recently shared, it feels like he doesn’t mind viewers tuning in for funny moments as opposed to constant news reporting:

Our job, we want people to have fun. We’re trying to entertain people. I think what people don’t understand, we’re on TV from 7 o’clock to 2 o’clock in the damn morning. How many people actually know enough about basketball for us to X-and-O them from seven to two in the morning? So, we try to split it up. No. 1, we hope we have a great game. But we have an obligation to entertain people, too. Do people really wanna see us, four dummies, sit there from seven to two in the morning talk about pick-and-rolls, blitzes, over-under, elbow wings and things like that? I want people to have fun watching basketball. Period.

Please don’t misunderstand me, as I do indeed appreciate strong reporting and detailed analysis from sports talk shows, as plenty of excellent hosts have great ways of sharing facts and informing the public as a result. However, as “Sir Charles” alludes to during his interview with SI Media With Jimmy Traina, that’s not the main function of Inside. The series is meant to entertain, and such energy is certainly necessary for a show that airs so late into the night.

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What’s also worth mentioning is that Inside the NBA’s hosts also do discuss breaking news and provide genuine opinions on games, player development and more. I’d actually argue that Shaq, Barkley and Kenny Smith provide some keen thoughts, given their experiences as former players. I may not agree with everything they say (and I don’t) but, most of the time, I find myself appreciating their insight.

The hosts and their colleagues have sought to keep the show intact since it moved to ESPN last fall as part of an unprecedented deal with TNT. Barkley previously admitted that he “complained” to his new employers about the series being on the air less frequently this season. (Even Smith called him out on air for that.) However, the former Phoenix Sun has also praised Disney’s flagship sports network and, while talking to SI, he said they’d been “amazing to work with.”

Inside’s future seems bright, as the show is set to air for the next decade as part of the deal that was struck. Given Barkley’s past talk of retirement, I’m not sure he’ll still be at the desk by the time the deal is up. Nevertheless, I’m happy that he and his colleagues are on TV now, not to simply provide their opinions on the news of the day but to also inject some lighthearted fun into the proceedings.

This year also marks the first time Inside the NBA has been providing pregame, halftime and postgame coverage of the 2026 NBA Finals. The championship series between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs continues with Game 3 on Monday, June 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC amid the 2026 TV schedule. Be sure to tune in, as Charles Barkley and co. have really been bringing the energy (and some nuanced commentary).