Exclusive NCIS: Origins Clip Has Me Worried About Lala After She Discovers Someone Close To Her Has Been Shot

Physically, Cecilia “Lala” Dominguez has been doing well for herself after she was caught in that car crash in the NCIS: Origins Season 1 finale. However, that’s not to say it’s been smooth sailing for her ever since Origins Season 2 began on the 2025 TV schedule. The ongoing storyline involving Flaco Navarro and his right-hand man is complicating her life, and now she’s being hit with a new shakeup. This coming Tuesday’s episode, titled “End of the Road,” will see someone close to her being shot, and CinemaBlend has the above exclusive clip showing her discovering this.

Lala, Randy and Gibbs arrive to a crime scene where one Anthony Belldino has been shot. Since Tony isn’t part of the Navy, normally that wouldn’t make this an NIS investigation, but Lala’s so panicked because he’s is her favorite criminal informant. She got a page from Tony before he was shot, and while that thankfully didn’t kill him, his life is hanging in the balance, and Lala is determined to find out what happened.

We actually met “Twitchy Tony” a few weeks ago in “Happy Birthday,” although he and Lala didn’t share any screen time. Although Mariel Molino’s character mentioned that Tony was her CI, she didn’t go with Randy to pick his brain at an abandoned warehouse where he was running a fight. That’s because Mike Franks thought Lala’s presence there would tip off to the fighters that she and Randy were federal agents, so Gibbs went in her place, as you’ll see below:

NCIS: Origins - The Brawl - YouTube Watch On

Tony clearly means a lot to Lala, and I imagine she’ll pull strings and jump through hoops to either take over the investigation into his shooting or at least arrange for NIS to work with the police on it. But what awaits her once she starts looking into why Tony was shot? If he ends up dying, how will this affect her? Even if he pulls through, will what happens in “End of the Road” have continuing ramifications on Lala’s life, similar to what’s been going on with Flaco?

Fortunately, we only have to wait four more days for these questions to be answered. “End of the Road,” a.k.a. the NCIS: Origins Season 2 finale, airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. After that, the show will go on hiatus and resume airing on the 2026 TV schedule Tuesday, February 24, the same day that NCIS Season 23 and NCIS: Sydney Season 3 also return. So feel free to use this break to revisit old episodes of all three of these shows, or the NCIS franchise shows that have long since ended, with your Paramount+ subscription.