NCIS: Origins Showrunners Shared What’s Next For Mike Franks And Vera, But I Appreciated Them Clearing Up What I Was Wondering About Randy
There's a lot of information here to absorb.
NCIS: Origins is chiefly about Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ early days as an NIS agent and his older self telling the story about his history with “her,” i.e. Cecelia “Lala” Dominguez. However, there are obviously other characters to get invested in on the prequel series as it continues its run on the 2025 TV schedule, including team leader Mike Franks, fellow team member Bernard “Randy” Randolph, and Special Agent Vera Strickland. Origins showrunners David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal spoke with CinemaBlend about what’s coming up for Franks and Vera in the coming weeks on Season 2, and I also appreciated them clearing up something I was wondering about regarding Randy.
There’s A “Reckoning” Coming Between Mike Franks And His Brother
While Lala’s car crash was the biggest moment from the NCIS: Origins Season 1 finale, it was also a big deal when Kyle Schmid’s Mike Franks got a phone call from his brother, Mason, whom he hadn’t spoken to in years. However, we’ve learned in these opening Season 2 episodes that the two still aren’t getting along. So when my discussion about this week’s Ducky-centric episode (which included a cameo from the same hat David McCallum wore on NCIS) with them was over, I asked North and Monreal what they could share about Mason coming in for Origins’ next episode. North started off by saying:
We met Mason Franks in the flashbacks in “Flight of Icarus,” when he agreed to enlist in the Vietnam War after Mike was drafted. The good news is Mason didn’t die in Vietnam. The bad news is by the time of the flashbacks in “Monsoon,” things had escalated to the point where Mike wouldn’t even acknowledge that he had a brother. We’ll finally learn what caused them to become estranged in “Next Tuesday’s “No Man Left Behind,” with Monreal saying:
Mason will be played by Law & Order: SVU’s Philip Winchester in the “present day” of 1992. According to the synopsis for “No Man Left Behind,” he “blows into town, desperate for help after hitting rock bottom.” This happens as the team is investigating a Navy bank robbery.
Vera Will Continue To Play An Important Role In Season 2
While Vera Strickland is one of NCIS: Origins’ principal characters, because she’s no longer working directly alongside Mike Franks, she only pops up if one of the team’s cases overlaps with something she’s working on, or if she’s involved with someone’s personal storyline. While that’s not changing in Season 2, Gina Lucita Monreal assured me that Vera, played by Diany Rodriguez, will still have plenty of interactions with Franks’ team:
In fact, it won’t be too much longer until Vera Strickland gets another chance to shine. David J. North informed me that she’ll appear in the decades-spanning NCIS and NCIS: Origins crossover airing on November 11. In his words:
Now that is interesting, and leads me to wonder, what if Vera is in both parts of the crossover? Remember, the character was first played by Roma Maffia in the NCIS Season 11 episode “Under the Radar.” Since Mark Harmon is only reprising the older Gibbs in the Origins half of the crossover, maybe Maffia’s Vera could be the main connective link across the two time periods.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Randy’s Not Concerned About Being In The Field Anymore
Finally, there’s Caleb Foote’s Randy, who expressed concern in the NCIS: Origins Season 1 finale about continuing to serve in the field, as he has a wife and child. Unfortunately, merely bringing this subject up resulted in him being put on desk duty, though he was finally able to get back onto the team at the end of the Season 2 premiere. Nevertheless, I was curious about if we’d continue to see Randy pursue getting a promotion so he wouldn’t need to be a field agent anymore, and here’s what Gina Lucita Monreal told me:
So Randy’s staying on Mike Franks’ team on the foreseeable future, though depending on how long NCIS: Origins runs for, we could still see him move higher up in NIS. Gibbs goes on to lead his own team in Washington D.C., so why couldn’t Randy do the same? But that would be years away, so let’s not get ahead of ourselves.
NCIS: Origins airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, and episodes can be streamed the day after with a Paramount+ subscription. However, the show will shift over to 8 p.m. ET on November 11 in order for the aforementioned crossover with NCIS to unfold chronologically.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.