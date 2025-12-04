CBS News Is Losing Yet Another Longtime Anchor Amid Corporate Overhaul
Another anchor is leaving.
The massive changes at CBS News are continuing. Following the announcement that CBS Evening News’ co-anchor John Dickerson would be leaving in January, the other co-anchor, Maurice DuBois, announced his departure. DuBois will actually be leaving earlier than his colleague, and this marks another major exit for the news division as corporate overhaul and layoffs continue to happen at CBS.
As I mentioned, after over two decades at CBS, Maurice DuBois is leaving the company. He announced his departure via Instagram and wrote an extensive caption about how much his time at CBS has meant to him. Alongside a carousel of images of moments in the studio and various stories he’s reported on, he explained:
As the anchor mentioned, his final broadcast on the 2025 TV schedule will be on December 18.
Back in January, DuBois and Dickerson started co-anchoring CBS Evening News, and after less than a year, both will be gone. As of now, CBS has not named a replacement for them, which is unusual. However, apparently, Bari Weiss, the new editor-in-chief of the news division, has been looking outside the company for their successors, according to CNN.
Following the anchor’s own announcement, the outlet shared a statement from the president and executive editor of CBS News, Tom Cibrowski. He explained how much the company appreciates DuBois’ work, as well as the hope to work together again:
Again, all this comes amid big changes for CBS. Following the Paramount Skydance merger, CBS Saturday Morning got an overhaul as co-anchors, Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson, were told they’d be exiting the program. Other major changes have been made, too, with the bureau in Johannesburg, South Africa, closing, and people like LA’s Bureau chief, Joelle Martinez, among others, leaving.
Along with what has happened, there have also been rumors about the future of The View and speculation that people like Gayle King could exit. Though CBS confirmed there have been no discussions about King leaving, and as of right now, nothing has changed about The View. However, this all highlights how much change and speculation is happening right now.
Of course, outside the news division, CBS is also dealing with the end of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which was canceled earlier this year and will air its last episode in May 2026.
So, all around, the network is facing a lot of very big exits, and as we continue to learn about them, we’ll keep you updated.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
