Walton Goggins Dropped Some F-Bomb-Laced Praise For One Aspect Of Fallout Season 2, And Now I’m Thinking Each Episode Will Need Multiple Viewings

Fallout’s first season was a big hit, seemingly for many users with a Prime Video subscription, whether they were a fan of the original video game franchise or not. The show got a quick Season 2 renewal and has actually already been renewed for Season 3, due to its popularity. Now, fans only need to wait a little bit longer as the show is nearly back. I was already excited that the new season is almost here, with the first episode set to arrive in just a couple of weeks. Of course, after reading what Walton Goggins has to say, I expect I’ll be watching each episode more than once.

When Walton Goggins, who plays the Cooper Howard/The Ghoul in the series, spoke to SFX Magazine on CinemaBlend, he revealed he had already watched the first couple of episodes of the new season. He prevented the rest of his family from doing so, though. When his wife asked what he thought of the finished product, he couldn’t hold back the expletives, saying…

[M]y wife asked, 'How was it?' And I said, 'It’s un-fucking real!' If you look at any corner of the screen, there’s something beautiful going on. Every corner is specific. If you watch it more than once, look where the camera’s not asking you to look. There’s so much going on. What’s happening over here in this mountain range that you’re flying over? It’s so cool to see.

Well, this is welcome news. Season 1 of the Jonathan Nolan-produced sci-fi series was already full of all sorts of easter eggs and references to the Fallout games that weren’t necessarily focused on. They were there if a viewer knew what you were looking for, though. However, Walton Goggins has been honest that he’s not really up on the games, so the sorts of things he’s talking probably aren’t of the easter egg variety.

Some of what he’s talking about might be in reference to cool nods to the video games series, but it might also just be a well-constructed shot that simply has more going on in the frame than whatever the main focus is. The thing is, because most audiences will be paying attention to what the camera wants them to see, a lot of this detail, whatever it is, may go by unnoticed. So, needless to say, audiences may want to give these episodes a look over a few times.

Fallout's second season should indeed be eventful, given how Season 1 ended. In regard to the Ghoul's story, he teamed up with former Vault 33 member Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) to find her murderous father Hank, who arrives at New Vegas in the closing moments of the finale. I feel like the uneasy relationship between Lucy and Ghoul will continue to entertain fans who are tuning in.

Speaking of which, while Fallout Season 1 saw all episodes drop at once, Season 2 is shifting to a weekly release. While I personally am annoyed with that, as I hate having to wait for weekly releases, it’s good news for anybody who does want to watch episodes more than once, or simply take their time watching to fully explore the frame. Needless to say, there will be plenty of time for multiple watches without falling behind when the new season debuts on December 17.