Boston Blue’s Sean Actor Weighs In On That New Love Interest, And I’m Nervous

Spoilers ahead for Episode 6 of Boston Blue, “Code of Ethics.” You can stream it now with a Paramount+ subscription.

The newest episode of Boston Blue on the 2025 TV schedule brought in Marvel star and Dancing With the Stars champion Xochitl Gomez as Sean’s new love interest, Penny. But it wasn’t as simple as some would hope, as Penny ended up being a felon, making it difficult for Sean to decide if he could date someone with a record. Now, I’m even more nervous about what the future holds for these two after hearing new Sean actor Mika Amonsen talk about what’s next for them.

In Friday’s episode, “Code of Ethics,” Sean and Jonah met Penny while out on patrol, and as Sean flirted up a storm with her, Jonah did a background check and found out she has a record. Sean battled with his feelings for her and the fact that she’s a felon, and not surprisingly, his father wasn’t all too pleased with it. Amonsen told Us Weekly that Penny’s introduction was bound to have some challenges, though, explaining:

As Danny says, ‘That crook.’ He loves that line. But we have our challenges. I will let viewers continue to tune in to see where it goes and if Penny returns.

Penny will be coming back, as Gomez has a multi-episode arc, and I'm sure what lies ahead won't be easy for her and Sean. The two immediately hit it off, and it was clear that the Reagan had feelings, but everyone was telling him it was not a good idea. While it’s unknown how long Gomez will be on the show, Amonsen teased that his character's relationship with Penny will complicate things, especially when it comes to Sean's relationship with his father, Danny:

She’ll be around and her relationship with Sean — it continues to expand. Danny and Sean’s relationship challenges them, but I think it challenges Sean in a way as well. It feels like a first serious girlfriend for him and he learns a little bit of work and life balance.

This makes me nervous for two different reasons. It’s obvious Danny isn’t a fan of Penny, and both as a father and a detective, he’s worried about how things will turn out for Sean. It’s possible this could drive a wedge between them.

Then there’s also Penny’s past, which involved her acting as a lookout for a burglary ring. She’s still on parole. And even though that all seems to be behind her, the past can still catch up to her when she least expects it. She may be putting Sean in danger, and she doesn’t even realize it. Not that Sean can’t hold his own, but there’s no telling what could happen.

(Image credit: John Medland/CBS)

If anything, he definitely has help if he runs into any problems. Now that Sean is rooming with Jonah, they could be keeping their eyes on each other more, which is good or bad. Jonah was already hesitant about Sean dating Penny, so it should be interesting to see how things go when the relationship continues.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, as of right now, everything is fine between everyone. Although, the actor's comments certainly make me nervous about what's to come.

There will be much more to look forward to as Boston Blue continues, and this is one storyline that could make an impact on the remainder of the season. While the show is off next week for the Thanksgiving holiday, new episodes return on Friday, December 5 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.