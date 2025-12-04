The Amazing Race's Izzy And Paige Got Married Ahead Of The Season 38 Finale, And The Video Is So Sweet

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Amazing Race, "The Can't Can't." Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

The Amazing Race is nearing the end of its run on the 2025 TV schedule, and as we wait for the finale, the Big Brother cast members are already back home and going about their normal lives. While we have to wait another week to see who won, there's an exciting development involving two of the final competitors, Izzy Gleicher and Paige Seber.

Izzy has been with Paige since she appeared on Season 25 of Big Brother, and apparently, after traveling the world during Season 38 of TAR, they decided to tie the knot. I'm not surprised by that, given how they've interacted throughout all of the competition, but I was a bit shocked to see they did it just before the penultimate in a legal ceremony that made for a super cute video.

Izzy And Paige Got Married Ahead Of The Amazing Race Season 38's Penultimate Airing

When I heard Izzy posted an update on Bluesky, I was secretly hoping it was news she was going to compete on The Challenge against her Big Brother arch rival, Cameron Hardin. Instead, I was surprised by the news that she and longtime partner Paige tied the knot. Check out the video below, which shows the happy couple all smiles as they say their vows:

The couple also shared news of their union on Instagram, albeit in a very different way. They photoshopped their heads on the wedding pictures of reality star Gabby Windey and comedian Robbie Hoffman. Man, I would love to see Gabby and Izzy interact on a reality TV show. Maybe we'll get both of them on a future season of The Traitors?

I'm Wondering If Izzy And Paige Will Be In The Finale

The latest episode of The Amazing Race left us in suspense on whether Joseph and Adam Abdin were going to get the final slot for the finale, or Izzy and Paige. Initially, I thought maybe the couple chose their wedding date to avoid feeling sad about their elimination, but what if this was to celebrate their eventual win in the upcoming finale?

I've written a bit about how Jag and Jas Bains are likely going to run away with the competition, and how they were the odds-on favorites to win at the start of The Amazing Race. I would be thrilled if Izzy and Paige somehow managed to beat the two brothers, but I don't see that happening.

With that said, they've been on a hot streak, and really, it's going to come down to who is closest to Phil Keoghan by the time all three Statue of Liberty clues are constructed. I do think the editing made it seem like Joseph and Adam were ahead of Izzy and Paige, but I guess we'll have to wait and see until next week to find out for sure.

Tune in to CBS for The Amazing Race Season 38 finale on December 10th at 9:30 p.m. ET. I"m so ready to see who won this season, and will be even more thrilled if it's someone that I didn't expect!