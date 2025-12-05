As Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Reportedly Set A (Meaningful) Wedding Date, Details Emerge About The Five-Star Venue They’ve Booked

There are lots of choices to be made when planning a wedding, and that can get pretty overwhelming, especially if money is literally no issue and you have millions of fans willing to cater to your every whim. However, it seems like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have already settled on two of the biggest decisions — the date and the venue — and if we know Taylor, there’s always a deeper meaning.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Will Reportedly Get Married On June 13, 2026

Oh boy, the 13s are already 13ing. You don’t have to be a Swiftie at this point to know how important the number 13 is to Taylor Swift. So the fact that she has reportedly, according to Page Six , set her wedding date as June 13, 2026, is pretty on brand.

Following Travis Kelce’s proposal in August, it was reported that the couple was eyeing a summer wedding, and isn't it lucky (and kind of witchy?) that next year will be the summer of ‘26 (13 times 2)? The fact that the 13th of the month is a Saturday doesn’t make me any less convinced that witchcraft is involved, either.

It seems like that would have been a pretty easy decision for the couple — extending their number of days without an argument by at least one — and the same can possibly be said for their choice of venue.

Rhode Island’s Ocean House Has Allegedly Been Booked For the Swift-Kelce Nuptials

The Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, also seems like a pretty easy option to host the couple, as well as Taylor Swift’s bridesmaids , Travis Kelce’s football buddies, and what will surely be a plethora of celebrity friends and family. In addition to sitting next to Swift’s mansion — famously the inspiration for “The Last Great American Dynasty” — the Ocean House is rated as a AAA Five Diamond hotel (the highest ranking one can receive).

If you thought Selena Gomez’s wedding accommodations were pricey , get ready, because the guest rooms at this waterfront hotel range from $660 to over $1,000 per night. Suites can go as high as $7,845, with the Penthouse available for a cool $10,000.

The high price tag buys the most luxurious experience, though, as the resort’s early New England charm combines with modern-day conveniences. Guests have access to wireless Internet, a floor butler, flat-screen TVs, complimentary transportation in Ocean House’s private cars and five restaurants within the hotel. Forbes continues:

Bathrooms are glorious with their marble finishing, honeycomb-tiled floors and shutters that can be opened onto the bedroom to make the most of the ocean views from your tub. The coastal-chic feel is elevated further by wonderful luxury touches: there is a complimentary in-room bar with gourmet snacks, 400-thread-count linens (including a monogrammed pillow reflecting your surname’s initials), an iPad for room service and activity bookings and state-of-the-art room technology.

You had me at “monogrammed pillow.”

Six months may seem like plenty of time to finalize all of the details, but ask anyone who’s been a bride, and they’ll tell you Taylor Swift is likely already in crunch time. Not a lot of those details have been made public yet, though the singer did say Ed Sheeran will almost certainly perform at some point during the festivities.

While Taylor Swift is thought to have nailed down her end of the wedding party, with bridesmaids including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Sabrina Carpenter, we don’t know who Travis Kelce is choosing as his best man .