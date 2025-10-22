NCIS: Sydney Revealed Why Bluebird Disappeared After The Season 2 Finale, And It Got Way Darker Than I Was Expecting

Warning: SPOILERS for the NCIS: Sydney episode “True Blue” are ahead!

In the final moments of the NCIS: Sydney Season 2 finale, Bluebird Gleeson came home to discover a woman she recognized had broken into her apartment. Cut to the Sydney Season 3 premiere last week, viewers learned that Blue had resigned from the team for unexplained reasons. Well, now we know those reasons thanks to “True Blue,” which just finished airing on the 2025 TV schedule. Frankly though, this Sydney episode got way darker than I was expecting, and there is some fallout that will need to be addressed in the weeks ahead.

Why Blue Disappeared And How Things Got Out Of Hand

17 years before the events of “True Blue,” Faith, which is Blue’s real name, and her twin brother Eli were awakened in the middle of the night by their father, Rob, who tried to get them out of the commune where they were living, but disappeared before he could do so. Cut to the present day, Rosie broke into Blue’s apartment because he hadn’t heard from her and concerned about her well being. This resulted in the police called, which in turn led to Mackey, JD, Evie and DeShawn arriving to bail Rosie out of his predicament.

It’s a good thing they did show up, because while snooping around, Evie and DeShawn found a box Blue had hidden that contained the bones of multiple human beings. The skull, which belonged to a man, pulled up two familial matches. An older woman named Louise Mullens, and Blue/Faith, who’d been arrested eight years earlier when she attacked a security guard while trying to steal a portable bone density scanner. Faith went into juvie as a Jane Doe, but when she came out, she forged the Blue identity to start a new life. The skull, in fact, belonged to Rob, and Louise is her grandmother.

The team eventually tracked down Blue to the commune in Bilpin, Blue Mountains, where the inhabitants largely shun modern technology and the “outside world” in favor of embracing nature. Blue clearly did not mesh well in this kind of environment, and the only reason she came back was because Aspira, the woman who was in Blue’s apartment and the “Mother Hubbard” of the collective, told her that Eli needed her. Blue assumed he was sick, but that wasn’t the case.

The real reason it was supposedly necessary for Blue to come back to the commune was because she and Eli, the “Gemini Twins,” needed to be reunified in order for a prophecy to be fulfilled that would lead to everyone in the group ascending to the stars. This was all a ruse, of course. Aspira concocted this Jonestown-like scheme so that she manipulate everyone into drinking poison, then sell off the commune’s land for $50 million. See what I mean about this story taking an especially dark turn?

Fortunately, Blue and her friends separately discovered that Aspira was up to no good, and they intervened just in time. Well, almost, because Eli still drank the poison, clinging to his misguided faith, but he was brought to the hospital before it could take full effect. That was where Blue met her grandmother and introduced Rosie to her as “family too.”

Blue’s Not Out Of The Woods Yet

You’d think with Blue enduring so much in this NCIS: Sydney episode, she’ll finally be able to relax, right? Not quite. For one thing, I worry that Eli is still clinging to the false beliefs that Aspira drilled into him, and that it’ll take some work to undo that brainwashing and for his and Blue’s relationship to be repaired. More importantly, though, is the fact that the Sydney characters now know Blue is an ex-felon, which would apparently get her kicked out of law enforcement if it was widely discovered. So do they keep this information to themselves or fulfill their obligation to report this to their higher-ups?

And then there’s the matter of those bones Blue was keeping. While it’s unclear when Aspira came up with that bs about the ascension, Blue said she didn’t remember it being mentioned when she was growing up on the commune. So then what was it that led to her and Eli’s father being killed? Did Rob discover some other nefarious thing that Aspira was up to? Why were those other people killed? I get the feeling there’s more of this storyline that needs to be explored.

Since there’s been no word about Mavournee Hazel leaving NCIS: Sydney, we can safely assume the series will come up with a convincing enough reason to keep Blue around. Watch new Sydney episodes Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, and stream them later with a Paramount+ subscription.