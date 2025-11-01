Now That We Know Where Danny And Baez Are At On Boston Blue, I Have A Question About Marisa Ramirez's Future On The Show

Spoilers for the third episode of Boston Blue are ahead! You can stream the series with a Paramount+ subscription and catch new episodes on CBS every Friday at 10 p.m. ET.

The premiere of Boston Blue on the 2025 TV schedule marked a fresh start for Danny and Sean Reagan as they moved from New York to Boston. However, this Blue Bloods spinoff still has deep ties to the original show, and we’ve seen that in spades, specifically through Donnie Wahlberg’s character’s relationship with Maria Baez. Now that we know they’re staying together, I have questions about how they’ll do that and how that will impact Marisa Ramirez’s future on this new series.

Baez Showed Up At The End Of Episode 3, Making It Clear To Me That She And Danny Are Committed To Long-Distance

As Boston Blue picked up after Blue Bloods’ series finale , Marisa Ramirez’s Maria Baez was immediately brought back . In fact, the first time we saw Danny, he was with her as he got a call in the middle of the night about Sean getting injured in Boston. That led Wahlberg’s character to Boston, and now he’s staying there while his partner still lives in New York.

However, over the three episodes we’ve seen so far, it’s clear that he and Baez are going to try and make this relationship work.

Episode 3 gave us a sweet glimpse of that, too, as Ramirez’s character showed up at Danny’s office and they shared a nice interaction right before the episode ended with them kissing in the elevator. So, right now, all is good between them.

Long distance is no joke, though, and while New York and Boston aren’t that far away, it will be a challenge to maintain a romance when the two live hours apart. Therefore, that leaves me with a question about the future of this relationship and how it could impact Ramirez’s role on the Blue Bloods’ spinoff in the long run.

Will Marisa Ramirez Ever Become A Regular On Boston Blue?

As of right now, Marisa Ramirez isn’t a regular on Boston Blue; she’s a guest star. And as we’ve seen, Baez and Danny are doing long distance. To quote the actress herself, that alone is something to “always worry” about . So, yeah, I’m concerned about this couple’s chances of staying together.

For them to actually make it, I feel like Baez will have to move to Boston, since we know Danny probably won’t be returning to New York anytime soon (or maybe ever, considering the name of this new show). Therefore, I think it would make the most sense for Ramirez to become a regular or at least a major recurring guest star in the cast.

Personally, I hope this happens. I’d love to see these two work out, and it seems like Ramirez has similar thoughts as she posted this sweet image on Instagram the same day Episode 3 premiered:

Obviously, Baez has a big life in New York and can’t just pick up and leave. However, considering Boston Blue is all about Danny moving and staying in a totally new city, for him and his partner to work out, I fear she’ll have to move eventually, because long distance can’t last forever.

For now, though, they’re making it work, and you can continue to see how they deal with the distance as Boston Blue keeps airing new episodes on CBS every Friday at 10 p.m. ET.