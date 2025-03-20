‘F—k This, Man.’ Someone Once Asked The South Park Creators How The Show Would End, And They Had The Best Response
It can't go out any other way.
In 2011, South Park aired the mid-season finale of its fifteenth season, and I wondered if it was potentially going to be a surprise end to the show. While still featuring fart and poop jokes, "You're Getting Old" showcases a shocking depth about maturing tastes, and I questioned if it was intended as a send-off. This thought ended up being super wrong, as there have been nearly a dozen more seasons since then (not even including specials), but one has to wonder... what does the end of South Park actually look like?
Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the long-running show's creators, addressed that question back in 2015 during an interview with IGN's Podcast Unlocked, and their response was perfectly on-brand. They don't have any kind of grand plan for what the end of South Park looks like; instead, they're basically just waiting for the series to die a natural death. Said Parker,
South Park has been airing on Comedy Central since 1997, and while distribution has changed greatly since the early years (now, we get six-episode seasons paired with specials made exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers), the show itself has continued doing what it does best: simple animation is mixed with topical discourse and crude, cringe-heavy humor.
With a laugh, Matt Stone added that the decades-spanning series won't be ending with fireworks:
One can excuse a lack of future planning in part because of how South Park has traditionally been made: unlike most animated shows, episodes are produced as seasons air so that the material can be as relevant to the zeitgeist as possible. Another part of the equation, however, is that the show's creators have always just been waiting for somebody to tell them to stop, and that stop sign has never been manifested. Trey Parker added,
South Park has been consistently embroiled in controversy since the show premiered, and yet, nothing has ever been so bad that it resulted in cancellation. Given all of the horrific and dark material that has been featured in the series, it's hard to imagine that a line exists for the writers to cross at this point.
At present, fans are continuously waiting for more South Park as we haven't seen new episodes or new specials since May 2024 and the airing of the streaming special South Park: The End Of Obesity.
