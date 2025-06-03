Joe Jonas Explains Why He Was The Only Jonas Brother Who ‘Loved’ South Park’s Honestly Hilarious Parody Of The Band

Despite the presence of some streaming specials, we’re getting our first proper season of South Park since Season 26 ended in 2023. As the 2025 TV schedule is getting ready to bring the boys from Colorado back to us for even more outrageous antics, the classic Season 13 premiere “The Ring” has popped up in the news. The funny thing is, that’s because of Joe Jonas, one of the subjects of that very episode, showing his appreciation in a recent interview.

Sitting down with host/chef Josh Scherer on Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals series, the middle Jonas Brother was asked about what sort of effect that 2009 installment had on the then Disney recording artists. Joe’s recollection says it all, as he shared this tale on how he seemed to be the outlier in the band:

I think I was the only brother that loved it. Our skin was not as thick back then. I thought it was hilarious, because I watched South Park, and I was like, 'This is so funny, I know what they're doing, they make fun of everyone!’ To be made fun of by a comic is usually a sign that they give a shit, and they care, and it's funny. And you gotta be able to take a punch. They really went for us.

Joe Jonas’ outlook on South Park’s satire on the brothers is akin to how most musical artists react when Weird Al Yankovic parodies one of their songs. Which definitely fits in with the sort of take-offs that Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s long-running comedy landmark is known for. And anyone who needs a reminder only needs to use their HBO Max subscription for a quick reminder - depending on when you’re reading this article, of course.

“The Ring” came at the right time too, as not only were the Jonas Brothers a hot act, but their 2009 film Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience was in the pop consciousness as well. And as you’ll see in the clip below, the animated Joe Jonas’ scuffle with Mickey Mouse looks like something out of a Martin Scorsese movie:

Upon further reflection, Mr. Jonas and his host discussed the true target of South Park’s satirical blade themselves. Considering the middle Jonas' recent SNL appearance, one could even say that this episode may have helped encourage himself, and his brothers, to all branch out into comedic efforts in their own way. At least, that's what seems to be the case, as Joe also had this to say about his fictitious encounter with the Disney mascot:

What an honor to get my ass kicked by Mickey… I think it’s one of my favorite episodes, and later on, now we just laugh. I love that. I think it’s so great, [it’s] definitely a claim to fame for me.

While it may not make the list of South Park’s most outrageous episodes , “The Ring” is both an entertaining time capsule and a great example of the Comedy Central show’s humor. And clearly all must be forgiven with Boss Mickey, as The Jonas Brothers’ Disney+ Christmas movie is set to debut “later this year,” on that very streaming platform.

But if you’re ready to see whatever raunchy new antics Eric, Kyle, Stan, and Kenny are going to get up to, don’t forget that Season 27 will premiere on Comedy Central, starting July 9th. However, please note that those new episodes will be heading to Paramount+, after the rest of the South Park library migrates there after June 30th.