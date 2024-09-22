Family Matters Icon Jaleel White Explains Why He Doesn’t Think The Show Should Be Revived, And I Think He Makes Plenty Of Good Points
TV spinoffs, revivals and reboots have been dominating the entertainment landscape in recent years, but not every classic property has been revamped. One such show is Family Matters, which many would surely call one of ABC’s greatest TGIF shows. So, with that distinction, one would think that a follow-up of sorts would be in the works. While it remains to be seen if that actually happens, series star Jaleel White doesn’t think the sitcom should be revived. And, to be honest, I think the veteran actor makes some good points.
Jaleel White recently appeared at a panel at ‘90s Con in Florida, where he discussed his career, including his iconic turn as the lovable nerd Steve Urkel. During the event, the former child star addressed the prospect of the show being rebooted and didn’t sound all that bullish. The actor conveyed that he’s long analyzed the franchise, which he still loves today like so many fans. However, it’s that level of evaluation that’s brought him to the conclusion that a revival doesn’t need to be produced:
First off, let me just say that, as a fan, I’m extremely appreciative of the fact that the Sonic the Hedgehog star is so self-aware when it comes to the show that made him famous. I’d never want to turn my nose up at any actor being pumped to revive their own show for the fans. Despite that, I can’t help but commend someone for being conscious of the fact that their show may not work that well for modern viewers. The Grown Ups alum also made note (via People) of one of a big challenge that a sequel series would face from a storytelling standpoint:
The “Michelle” Jaleel White is referring to is the late Michelle Thomas, who famously played Steve Urkel’s perky (and clingy) girlfriend, Myra Monkouse. Thomas sadly passed away from a rare form of cancer in 1998 shortly after the series ended. She was a major part of the show and, because of that, her shadow would loom large over a revival.
As the former Total Blackout host so astutely pointed out, Myra’s absence would make it difficult to recreate the comedic conflict that made the OG series so entertaining. The actor – whose dating life was improved due to his role as Stefan Urquelle – also dropped some more great points:
The Urkel portrayer isn’t the only member of the Family Matters cast who’s discussed a revival in recent years. Some of the actors have pondered what such a production could look like. For her part, OG Harriette Winslow actress Jo Marie Payton said she wouldn’t seriously consider the notion of returning for a reboot if Jamie Foxworth’s Judy Winslow was written back in.
It may sadden some to know that Jaleel White won’t just jump at any chance to revive Family Matters. A part of me wishes more actors possessed that kind of cerebral approach. Still, if you’re sad that the TV series probably won’t be brought back, don’t feel sad – just be happy the original show exists and that you can stream all nine seasons with a Max subscription now.
Erik Swann