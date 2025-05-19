Full House’s Jodie Sweetin And Andrea Barber Weighed In On Doing Another Spinoff, And They Made A Good Point About The ‘Challenge’ Of Making It
It's not as easy as you'd think.
Full House premiered on ABC back in 1987, and to this day, the show remains a favorite among many and is arguably one of the best sitcoms of all time. Whether with reruns, streaming it with a Max subscription, or watching the Netflix revival, the Tanner family will forever be one of television’s best families. As for whether another Full House series could ever happen in the future, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber weighed in on the possibility, and they make some good points.
Full House ran for eight seasons, ending in 1995, and then the extended family came back in Fuller House on Netflix for five seasons, from 2016 to 2020. Although Full House didn't need a reboot, that didn't stop Netflix from doing one. There have been some talks about doing another show in the distant future, with Stephanie actress Sweetin even suggesting a Golden Girls-esque spinoff.
She and Barber, who played Kimmy, spoke about doing another show on their podcast, How Rude, Tanneritos! by answering a question from a fan wondering how serious their talks about a Fullest House are, and Barber had a simple three-word answer:
Sweetin agreed with her co-host’s answer, but also elaborated more on it, noting that it’s a bit too soon to do another show, and I can’t say I disagree. Fuller House only ended five years ago, and the series came out over 20 years after Full House ended. But that doesn’t mean that Sweetin hasn’t thought about the perfect way to do another series, because she has, and she is sticking to her Golden Girls idea:
Barber went on to explain that there’s a challenge to doing another spinoff of Full House so soon, and it certainly makes sense. Although it would be fun to follow a similar format that Full House and Fuller House did, there’s only so much that can be done and so many characters that fans will actually want to follow. Hence, the Golden Girls idea:
Obviously, the kids in Fuller House were interesting, and it was fun to see DJ and Kimmy as moms and Stephanie as an aunt (later a mother), but the reason why Fuller House did so well and came to be in the first place was because it centered on the original characters that people grew up with.
That’s not to say longtime Tanner fans don’t care about the kids in Fuller House, but they would certainly be interested in the original characters. And Sweetin knows what kind of place would be perfect to revisit them in:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sweetin continued to say that she sees the characters in their late 60s, and they come back and are very much still who they have always been. Barber added that Stephanie, Kimmy, and DJ are all living together in the same retirement community. Honestly, I would love it. Of course, anything new with Full House would be hard without Bob Saget, who died in 2022, but a Fullest House set in a retirement community sounds perfect.
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.