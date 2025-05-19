Full House’s Jodie Sweetin And Andrea Barber Weighed In On Doing Another Spinoff, And They Made A Good Point About The ‘Challenge’ Of Making It

Full House premiered on ABC back in 1987, and to this day, the show remains a favorite among many and is arguably one of the best sitcoms of all time. Whether with reruns, streaming it with a Max subscription, or watching the Netflix revival, the Tanner family will forever be one of television’s best families. As for whether another Full House series could ever happen in the future, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber weighed in on the possibility, and they make some good points.

Full House ran for eight seasons, ending in 1995, and then the extended family came back in Fuller House on Netflix for five seasons, from 2016 to 2020. Although Full House didn't need a reboot, that didn't stop Netflix from doing one. There have been some talks about doing another show in the distant future, with Stephanie actress Sweetin even suggesting a Golden Girls-esque spinoff.

She and Barber, who played Kimmy, spoke about doing another show on their podcast, How Rude, Tanneritos! by answering a question from a fan wondering how serious their talks about a Fullest House are, and Barber had a simple three-word answer:

Never say never.

Sweetin agreed with her co-host’s answer, but also elaborated more on it, noting that it’s a bit too soon to do another show, and I can’t say I disagree. Fuller House only ended five years ago, and the series came out over 20 years after Full House ended. But that doesn’t mean that Sweetin hasn’t thought about the perfect way to do another series, because she has, and she is sticking to her Golden Girls idea:

We need some more time. It’s too soon. But I absolutely would do it. Again, if we could come back and like, finally, I feel like do that ridiculous sort of adult sitcom because then we would be – you know, give us another 15 years or whatever. The kids that were watching Fuller House will now be the age, like, in their 20s with their own [kids]. So I feel like all the generations would have moved up enough that you could do kind of a bawdy, Golden Girls-esque silliness of the three.

Barber went on to explain that there’s a challenge to doing another spinoff of Full House so soon, and it certainly makes sense. Although it would be fun to follow a similar format that Full House and Fuller House did, there’s only so much that can be done and so many characters that fans will actually want to follow. Hence, the Golden Girls idea:

Well, that’s the challenge is because if we follow the format, Fullest House would focus on our kids. But I think the audience, like the OG Full House audience, they're invested in the OG characters.

Obviously, the kids in Fuller House were interesting, and it was fun to see DJ and Kimmy as moms and Stephanie as an aunt (later a mother), but the reason why Fuller House did so well and came to be in the first place was because it centered on the original characters that people grew up with.

That’s not to say longtime Tanner fans don’t care about the kids in Fuller House, but they would certainly be interested in the original characters. And Sweetin knows what kind of place would be perfect to revisit them in:

Yeah, they would want to see us in the retirement home.

Sweetin continued to say that she sees the characters in their late 60s, and they come back and are very much still who they have always been. Barber added that Stephanie, Kimmy, and DJ are all living together in the same retirement community. Honestly, I would love it. Of course, anything new with Full House would be hard without Bob Saget, who died in 2022, but a Fullest House set in a retirement community sounds perfect.