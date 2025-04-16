Friday Night Lights’ Minka Kelly Gets Honest About Returning For A Reboot, And I Think I Agree

Clear eyes, full heart, can’t lose… at least, that’s what the motto of Friday Night Lights used to be. However, as more information comes out about the potential FNL reboot, I’m not so sure. While the sports drama is moving forward at Peacock, it’ll do so without original cast member Minka Kelly, who is known for playing Lyla Garrity. Now, she's explained why she made that choice, and I totally get it.

Ever since the series was announced, there has been a lot of chatter about which original stars will return to Dillon, Texas. Taylor Kitsch, known for playing my personal favorite character, Tim Riggins, has said he would be open to reprising his role in some capacity. Meanwhile, FNL patriarch Kyle Chandler admitted that he hasn’t heard anything regarding the reboot, however, that's not surprising since the show is in the early stages of development. What might shock fans, though, is that Kelly has absolutely no plans to reprise her beloved role.

According to Deadline, the Ransom Canyon actress was asked about the potential reboot and what her thoughts on the matter were. She spoke candidly, saying:

I think it’s always best leaving people — if even they do — wanting more. I think leaving that where it was is probably the right thing to do. Maybe too much sometimes is too much. I don’t know that they need more Lyla.

As a massive fan of Friday Night Lights, I can’t help but agree. For starters, Lyla’s storyline wrapped up nicely in the original series, so much so that Kelly didn’t even appear in the final season of the show. Instead, her character arc wrapped up in Season 4 when she officially left her small town to pursue a college education at Vanderbilt.

Given how much teenage Lyla had outgrown Texas, it wouldn’t make sense for her to return to Dillon or another small town in the Lone Star State when her aspirations lay elsewhere. In fact, I’d argue that her presence in the series would be a disservice to the original character arc the writers created for her.

Kelly’s right in saying that it’s better to leave people wanting more. Sure, it might be nice to catch up with Lyla and the rest of the original Panthers in their middle-aged lives. However, in doing so, there’s a chance of ruining the magic that was already created for these characters, given how perfect the ending of the series was.

If the writers were hoping to revive Friday Night Lights, then my opinions might be different. However, since the plan is to reboot it with an entirely new cast and setting (but still have it take place in Texas), I really don’t see a problem in Kelly wanting to opt out. In fact, I applaud her for it.

The reboot is already going to face an uphill battle as so many television watchers have grown tired of Hollywood’s constant need to reboot and revive series. So, it would benefit them to try and make the new show as different as they can from the original, at least, in my opinion.

What made the original series, which was adapted from one of the best sports movies, so great was that it was a product of its time. It perfectly encapsulated teenage life in the early 2000s. If the potential reboot wants to recreate that magic, it’s going to have to cater to a new generation. Therefore, a new cast is warranted, and I think Kelly's comments capture a mentality more of the OG cast might want to have.

While Kelly won’t be returning to Dillon, Texas, you can catch her in the upcoming Netflix series Ransom Canyon, which will debut on the 2025 TV Schedule on April 17th.