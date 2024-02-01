Fans Are Outraged On Behalf Of A Wheel Of Fortune Contestant, But They Definitely Heard The Answer Wrong

Oftentimes when Wheel of Fortune viewers turn to social media to rant about something that happened during an episode, it’s to make fun of the contestants’ worst guesses or to call out another kind of gaffe . However, if fans sense any sort of unfairness toward a player or discrepancy in Pat Sajak’s handling of the rules , they will also speak out in the contestants’ defense. The latter scenario is what happened to one woman, Megan Carvale, as people insisted she answered the final puzzle correctly; however, after a closer listen, people are definitely mishearing her response.

Wheel Of Fortune Fans Mishear Contestants Bonus Round Guess

Megan Carvale made it to the Bonus Round of Wheel of Fortune’s January 30 episode, choosing to take on the “Living Thing” category. She got a good number of letters on the board but failed to come up with “Pink Orchid.” … Or did she? See what you think below:

It definitely sounds like the first thing Megan says is “Pink Orchid,” but if you look at her when she’s saying it, you can see she actually says, “something Orchid.” The second word was easy enough to figure out, but she struggled with the descriptor, trying out words like “pine” and “pony” before the buzzer went off after 10 seconds. Megan did not get to take home the $40,000 she would have run in that round, which infuriated several viewers. One tweeted :

There is no question, she absolutely said ‘pink orchid’. Please give this girl her winnings! Rooting for you, Megan!

In fact, there was tons of social media outrage, with some viewers even announcing they were boycotting the show over the perceived injustice. They wrote on X (Twitter):

This is an outrage. She definitely said it. She should have protested. I am protesting and never watching this show again until they give her the prize. What a shame!!!! – CotBagger

She definitely said pink orchid at first then started saying other stuff cause the judges didn’t hear her!! They need to listen to the replay !!! Judges suck so I’m done watching game. She should get money!! Pat needs to demand replay of audio!!! – agnosticfairy

I saw this last night and I played it back like 5 times. I’m like she said pink orchid first right?! – TranceRevolved

She said pink orchid and then said pine orchid. She looked right at him after she said pink orchid. There's no such thing being said as something orchid. Something is two syllables and she said one syllable which is pink. – tabykatt_

She said Pink Orchid. I heard it too. But why didn’t she have any reaction when Pat said it? – JameViva

This last comment brings up a great point. When Pat Sajak revealed the correct answer, Megan Carvale didn’t react as if she had already said that, seemingly proving that she didn’t, in fact, say “Pink Orchid.”

Megan Carvale Responds To Outrage Over ‘Pink Orchids’ Puzzle

In case there are people who still believe the contestant got screwed, however, Good Morning America went straight to the source. Megan Carvale appeared on the morning show February 1 to clear up the confusion, telling viewers:

You know, I wish I said 'pink' because I would have been $40,000 richer. But I said 'something.'