A Lot Of Fans Were Deeply Unhappy About CBS Canceling FBI: Most Wanted And FBI: International - ‘Did Anyone Even Ask For An FBI: CIA?'

News
By
published

CBS pulled a double whammy.

Dylan McDermott as Remy on FBI: Most Wanted, Jesse Lee Soffer as Wes on FBI: International.
(Image credit: Paramount+)

Tuesday was a sad day for FBI fans. Not only were all three shows absent from the 2025 TV schedule during an off-week, but spinoffs FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International were also shockingly canceled by CBS. News came after the network recently renewed nine of its other hit shows, including the current NCIS drama trio and Tracker, and understandably, many fans are quite upset over the cancellations, particularly with another new spinoff still on the way.

As Most Wanted and International’s cancellation news spread, dedicated fans of the Dick Wolf franchise took to social media to air out their frustrations. And there are a lot of them. X user MiddleofCanada brought up the fact that S.W.A.T. managed to get uncanceled twice, but CBS wound up axing two popular shows. Not to mention the fact that the network is also eyeing an FBI: CIA spinoff, which is now getting the short end of the stick:

Nearly any time a show gets canceled, it means having to say goodbye to fan-favorite characters, and I suppose it's a silver lining for viewers that neither of the dramas has ended their current seasons.

To that end, brandiburgos used a very appropriate Most Wanted GIF when addressing the axing, and they were pretty sad about the fact that Dylan McDermott’s Remy will no longer be on screens every week after the finale this spring:

Meanwhile on the International front, Chicago P.D. fans flocked to the spinoff when it was announced Jesse Lee Soffer was joining Season 4 as the Fly Team’s newest leader. Soffer seemed to be doing pretty well, and Wesley Mitchell was a natural fit as leader, and daenerysluvr is angry, to say the least:

What a lot of fans seem to be pointing out is that CBS has an unusual amount of spinoffs in development for the 2025-26 season, including FBI: CIA that has yet to be ordered or canceled.

SailingshipZ19 doesn’t think it makes sense, and I can’t say I disagree with this viewpoint:

I really want them to STOP canceling shows but greenligjting MORE spinoffs!!? Invest in what you have!! Like wtf. FBI:CIA?? Literally doesn't even sound right & are two completely different agencies? Make it make sense. 🤨

Other fans are simply looking back at what they got with Most Wanted and International because even so, six seasons and four seasons is pretty decent. Even if it is very premature. fangirlofvhal brought up Soffer and Station 19’s Jay Hayden sharing the screen on International, and it makes the cancellation all the more heartbreaking thinking of what could have been:

There’s also the fact that CBS pulled a double whammy on fans so suddenly, canceling both FBI spinoffs. Matthew_26 shared what is perhaps the perfect gif to describe how everyone is feeling, especially since it was so sudden:

As with any cancellation, there’s always the possibility that FBI: Most Wanted and/or FBI: International will be saved, be it on CBS or elsewhere. But it breaks my heart that if that isn’t the case, this will be it for the two.

At the very least, there are still a chunk of episodes that fans can look forward to, and with FBI renewed through at least the 2026-27 season, there’s always a possibility the Fugitive Task Force and Fly Team will pop up every once in a while.

Megan Behnke
Megan Behnke
Freelance TV News Writer

Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Morgan smiling in High Potential Season 1

Kaitlin Olson's High Potential Reveals First Season 2 Details, And I Hope It Doesn't Blow Up One Of My Favorite Things About The Show
Michelle Trachtenberg&#039;s Dawn in Season 7 talking to Xander

Michelle Trachtenberg’s Friends Open Up About Her Health Issues Just Before Her Death At 39: ‘Something Felt Off’
Millie Bobby Brown attends the London photocall for &quot;The Electric State&quot; at The Cinema In The Power Station on March 4, 2025 in London, England.

Millie Bobby Brown Is Giving Full Glamour In Ruby Red Gown After Telling People To Stop ‘Bullying’ Her Fashion Choices
See more latest
Most Popular
Millie Bobby Brown attends the London photocall for &quot;The Electric State&quot; at The Cinema In The Power Station on March 4, 2025 in London, England.
Millie Bobby Brown Is Giving Full Glamour In Ruby Red Gown After Telling People To Stop ‘Bullying’ Her Fashion Choices
Thunderbolts cast in an elevator
Another Marvel Leak Has Gone Down Thanks To Toys, But It's What Isn't Seen That Has Me Worried
Luke getting his hand chopped off
The Monkey’s Director Has A Star Wars Horror Movie Idea, And I Honestly Hope It Happens
Morgan smiling in High Potential Season 1
Kaitlin Olson's High Potential Reveals First Season 2 Details, And I Hope It Doesn't Blow Up One Of My Favorite Things About The Show
Michelle Trachtenberg&#039;s Dawn in Season 7 talking to Xander
Michelle Trachtenberg’s Friends Open Up About Her Health Issues Just Before Her Death At 39: ‘Something Felt Off’
Travis Kelce makes a surprise cameo on Saturday Night Live.
‘I F—king Love Playing.’ Travis Kelce Reveals The Biggest Things He Weighed Before Deciding Not To Retire From The NFL This Year
Kate Mulgrew as Kathryn Janeway on Star Trek: Voyager on Paramount+
Following Star Trek: Prodigy, Voyager’s Kate Mulgrew Shared An Update On Janeway’s Future That Has Me Excited
Robert Downey Jr. winning the Oscar for Oppenheimer
It May Be Oscars Week, But Robert Downey Jr. Hilariously Spent It Throwing Back To His High School Acting Award
Daredevil mask falling to the ground
That Major Death In Daredevil: Born Again’s Series Premiere Shocked Me, But I Think It Needed To Happen
Boston Rob gives an exit interview about his strategy with Carolyn while sitting in a big black chair on The Traitors.
The Traitors Proved Reality Contestants Are Onto Boston Rob's Type Of Gameplay, But He Knows What He'd Like To Do Next In His Career