A Lot Of Fans Were Deeply Unhappy About CBS Canceling FBI: Most Wanted And FBI: International - ‘Did Anyone Even Ask For An FBI: CIA?'

Tuesday was a sad day for FBI fans. Not only were all three shows absent from the 2025 TV schedule during an off-week, but spinoffs FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International were also shockingly canceled by CBS. News came after the network recently renewed nine of its other hit shows, including the current NCIS drama trio and Tracker, and understandably, many fans are quite upset over the cancellations, particularly with another new spinoff still on the way.

As Most Wanted and International’s cancellation news spread, dedicated fans of the Dick Wolf franchise took to social media to air out their frustrations. And there are a lot of them. X user MiddleofCanada brought up the fact that S.W.A.T. managed to get uncanceled twice, but CBS wound up axing two popular shows. Not to mention the fact that the network is also eyeing an FBI: CIA spinoff, which is now getting the short end of the stick:

How can CBS justify un-cancelling #SWATCBS, just to turn around and cancel 2 of its most popular shows. They should stop making a million spin-offs and listen to what their viewers want. Did anyone even ask for an FBI: CIA? Anyone? #fbimostwanted #fbimostwantedMarch 5, 2025

Nearly any time a show gets canceled, it means having to say goodbye to fan-favorite characters, and I suppose it's a silver lining for viewers that neither of the dramas has ended their current seasons.

To that end, brandiburgos used a very appropriate Most Wanted GIF when addressing the axing, and they were pretty sad about the fact that Dylan McDermott’s Remy will no longer be on screens every week after the finale this spring:

Me finding out CBS canceled FBI MOST WANTED… NO MORE REMY?! 😭 pic.twitter.com/Mo4OQ3c9IdMarch 4, 2025

Meanwhile on the International front, Chicago P.D. fans flocked to the spinoff when it was announced Jesse Lee Soffer was joining Season 4 as the Fly Team’s newest leader. Soffer seemed to be doing pretty well, and Wesley Mitchell was a natural fit as leader, and daenerysluvr is angry, to say the least:

fbi international getting cancelled is CRAZY like the writers worked so hard to make us forget about the past 3 seasons to turn it into the jls show AND THEY CANCELLED IT ANYWAY BECAUSE WHY THE FUCK NOT #FBIInternationalMarch 4, 2025

What a lot of fans seem to be pointing out is that CBS has an unusual amount of spinoffs in development for the 2025-26 season, including FBI: CIA that has yet to be ordered or canceled.

SailingshipZ19 doesn’t think it makes sense, and I can’t say I disagree with this viewpoint:

I really want them to STOP canceling shows but greenligjting MORE spinoffs!!? Invest in what you have!! Like wtf. FBI:CIA?? Literally doesn't even sound right & are two completely different agencies? Make it make sense. 🤨

Other fans are simply looking back at what they got with Most Wanted and International because even so, six seasons and four seasons is pretty decent. Even if it is very premature. fangirlofvhal brought up Soffer and Station 19’s Jay Hayden sharing the screen on International, and it makes the cancellation all the more heartbreaking thinking of what could have been:

so glad i got to see @jesseleesoffer and @jayhayden00 on screen together, but fbi international getting cancelled is insane. i loved it sm 😪💛March 4, 2025

There’s also the fact that CBS pulled a double whammy on fans so suddenly, canceling both FBI spinoffs. Matthew_26 shared what is perhaps the perfect gif to describe how everyone is feeling, especially since it was so sudden:

They canceled my 2 favorite FBI TV series. I'm very pissed. 😡 #FBIMostWanted #FBIInternational #ParamountPlus @FBIFam_ @FBICBS @MostWantedCBS @FBIIntCBS @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/af5yGlf6W0March 5, 2025

As with any cancellation, there’s always the possibility that FBI: Most Wanted and/or FBI: International will be saved, be it on CBS or elsewhere. But it breaks my heart that if that isn’t the case, this will be it for the two.

At the very least, there are still a chunk of episodes that fans can look forward to, and with FBI renewed through at least the 2026-27 season, there’s always a possibility the Fugitive Task Force and Fly Team will pop up every once in a while.