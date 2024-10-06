Shemar Moore Has A Two-Word Response For The Fans After S.W.A.T. Was Canceled Then Uncanceled, And I'm Right There With Him

S.W.A.T. is gearing up for a comeback on the 2024 TV schedule with Season 8 after it was uncanceled for a second time. When the CBS procedural got a reverse cancellation last year, the show was picked up for a final seventh season consisting of 13 episodes. Shemar Moore was optimistic that another season would happen, and keeping that hope alive seemed to be a good idea because Season 8 eventually got the greenlight. Now, to describe that feeling, Moore shared two words to describe how he's feeling, and I'm right there with him.

CBS’ delayed premiere week is right around the corner, and to prepare, the network dropped a fun video (via TV Insider) of the casts previewing upcoming seasons of their shows. Fans got a brief glimpse at the eighth season of S.W.A.T. courtesy of Moore, and he explained what it feels like to be back for Season 8 with two words:

I’m grateful.

While it isn’t completely uncommon for a show to be saved from cancellation, as many shows have either been picked up by a different network or even saved by its own network, S.W.AT.'s situation is rare. That's because, on top of that second un-cancellation, CBS renewed it for a full 22-episode season. So, yeah, “grateful” is the most appropriate word to describe this.

In July when production kicked off on S.W.A.T. Season 8, Moore reflected on coming back from cancellation twice, telling his Instagram followers they fought the good fight and won. The series may look a little different following Alex Russell and Kenny Johnson’s departures last season, but it’s still going to be exciting to see 20-Squad back in action. There’s a reason CBS changed their minds not once but twice, and it’s still crazy to think about.

Along with his response to still being on air, Moore also teased new cast members. It's hard to predict how S.W.A.T. will evolve with new characters, including one played by Chicago Fire alum Annie Ilonzeh, but that's what will make it even more fun to watch. There’s also the possibility that Russell and Johnson could return later down the line, especially after showrunner Andrew Dettmann shared an unexpected Street and Chris update involving their potential on-screen wedding. Whatever the case may be, just the fact that S.W.A.T. is returning is great news, and I can't wait to see what they have planned.

S.W.A.T. has proven time and time again that it deserves to stay on the air, and seeing it come back for Season 8 is going to be as entertaining as ever. So, get ready folks because this exciting season that we're all grateful for premieres on Friday, October 18 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.