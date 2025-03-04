CBS' FBI Franchise Just Got Hit With Huge Cancellation News, And Now I'm Waiting On Updates About The New Spinoff

The 2025 TV schedule has been an exciting time for CBS' FBI franchise, with FBI: Most Wanted quickly approaching its 100th episode and FBI: International settling into a new dynamic with Jesse Lee Soffer as new star. Now, however, the network has dropped some news that will likely come as a shock to fans of the Tuesday night lineup, as both International and Most Wanted have been cancelled. Only FBI will be back, as CBS ordered another three seasons back in spring 2024. There are more reasons than ever to wonder about the potential spinoff.

FBI: Most Wanted And FBI: International Cancelled

The nine-show Dick Wolf TV universe is getting smaller after the end of the 2024-2025 TV season. Most Wanted and International are currently airing their sixth and fourth seasons, respectively, finishing out CBS' Tuesday nights after FBI Season 7 kicks things off. The primetime block has been set ever since International premiered back in 2021. Both spinoffs have undergone significant cast changes over the years, with Most Wanted currently only retaining two original cast members and International unceremoniously losing leading man Luke Kleintank at the end of Season 3.

I personally was worried about FBI: International after news started to circulate of a New York-set spinoff that would likely be less expensive to produce than the series set in Budapest and filming across Europe, and considered that perhaps one of the shows would be cancelled to make way for FBI: CIA, but I didn't expect both to get the axe. Per Variety, Most Wanted has won the 10 p.m. ET time slot for every episode of the current Season 6, while International generally comes in first or second in the 9 p.m. ET time slot on Tuesdays.

What's Happening With FBI: CIA?

Back in January, news broke that CBS was developing another spinoff set in the world of FBI, with the somewhat dubious title of FBI: CIA. The premise was then said to follow the investigations of a "strait-laced" FBI agent alongside a "street-smart" CIA agent who would be introduced as part of the current FBI Season 7. The duo would be part of a secretive new task force that tackles domestic terrorism in the New York City area.

Considering that FBI also tackles domestic terrorism while Most Wanted and International generally don't, I thought CBS was likely to keep one of the first two spinoffs if FBI: CIA landed a series order. The project currently remains in development, with Dick Wolf as writer and executive producer. He's joined by current FBI: Most Wanted showrunner David Hudgins, as well as frequent Wolf Entertainment contributor Peter Jankowski, Nicole Perlman, and David Chasteen.

While I'm certainly bummed about Most Wanted and International, I'm now more curious than ever about hopefully seeing a backdoor pilot for FBI: CIA as part of FBI's current season. It's hard to imagine CBS Tuesdays without at least two FBI shows, so perhaps the two other cancellations are a sign that the network has a lot of faith in CIA. We can only speculate for now, though, and part of me just wishes that the cancellation news hadn't broken before FBI: Most Wanted could celebrate the 100th episode that airs on March 11.

For now, you can keep catching new episodes of all three shows on CBS Tuesdays, with FBI at 8 p.m., International at 9 p.m., and Most Wanted at 10 p.m. The current seasons so far are available streaming with a Paramount+ subscription, while you'll need a Peacock subscription for past seasons of International and Most Wanted.