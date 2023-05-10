FBI: International Delivered A Big Relationship Twist For Two Agents, But Is There Time To Explore It?

Spoilers ahead for the May 9 episode of FBI: International, called “A Tradition of Secrets.”

CBS’ FBI: International took the action to Switzerland in “A Tradition of Secrets” for a case that hit very close to home for Smitty due to her brother’s involvement, but it was Vo’s decision about a relationship that could have a lasting impact on the series. In the very same episode that she dismissed the idea of getting romantic with a fellow agent, she kissed new Fly Team member Damian Powell, and it didn’t look like they were planning on stopping anytime soon. With only two episodes left of Season 2, does International have time to explore a romance between Vo and Powell before hiatus?

It’s not unprecedented for two agents in the Fly Team to form a secret relationship, and a Vo/Powell romance actually wouldn’t seem as professionally inappropriate on paper as Forrester and Kellett back in the day before their breakup . (You can revisit those early episodes streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.) While there was never any suggestion that Forrester would use his status as boss against Kellett during their relationship, there’s no power imbalance between Vo and Powell.

The two locking lips also wasn’t too shocking, even if “A Tradition of Secrets” had also established that Vo once contemplated a relationship with Raines. There was a layer of tension to their bickering that wasn’t angry, and something seemed bound to happen once they were alone together and the case was over. Of course, a kiss in an apartment doesn’t mean a romantic relationship is going to happen, but I’m hoping that International makes time for it. The show doesn’t seem to be exploring Forrester/Kellett romantically again any time soon, and Vo/Raines is seemingly off the table for now.

We haven’t seen romance within the Fly Team since Forrester and Kellett. With the team spending so much time together, it honestly feels realistic. Plus, Vo seemed to get some closure on a difficult time in her life when she revealed the big choice she was forced to make before becoming an FBI agent. It doesn’t seem like a huge leap to me that she’s willing to push her usual boundaries a bit, just in time for Powell's arrival.

I’d also love to see the reactions of the rest of the Fly Team. Forrester arguably crossed a different kind of line after a case got personal in Season 2; what would he make of learning that two of the agents on his team were hooking up, or at least had hooked up? Kellett certainly could relate insofar as she has experience with a secret workplace romance, and I imagine that Raines would be more concerned about Vo than anything else. At least Powell would probably have Tank’s support, I guess?

As for whether FBI: International would have time to explore Vo/Powell, there are only two episodes left of Season 2, and no guarantee that actor Greg Hovanessian will be promoted to series regular. The show has been renewed for Season 3 , however, so the Fly Team will be back in the 2023-2024 TV season, with or without Powell... although the timing of the third season premiere likely depends on the length of the WGA writers strike . If both Vo and Powell are still around by the end of the Season 2 finale, then there should be time for a relationship… or the aftermath. For now, check out the promo for the next episode:

None of the FBIs will presumably veer out of procedural territory to focus on relationships, but I’m on board to see what kind of fallout is on the way, for better or worse. Some character moments can raise the stakes for the cases, and Vo has been around long enough for plenty of fans to be invested in her future. For now, keep tuning in to CBS on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET for new episodes of FBI: International, between FBI at 8 p.m. and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. The three shows will air their finales on May 23.