A 90 Day: Hunt For Love Star Is Engaged, But Totally Not The One I Expected

90 Day: Hunt For Love gave single 90 Day Fiancé cast members a chance to find romance at a resort filled with other singles, and while it wasn't as positive an experience as I expected it to be, some good came out of it. We now have Elise Benson on the latest season of Before The 90 Days after her debut appearance on the spinoff, and we have our first official engagement from the series!

I can't say I expected anyone to come out of 90 Day: Hunt For Love in a relationship, but it looks like one couple will be planning a wedding during the 2026 TV schedule. I'm happy for her, but I definitely didn't have Chantel Everett getting engaged on my bingo card for the new year.

Chantel Everett Is Engaged To Ashley Bowen

After getting divorced from Pedro Jimeno and losing her spinoff, The Family Chantel, on TLC, Chantel was ready to find love again. She had a fleeting romance storyline on The Single Life, and wound up on 90 Day: Hunt For Love. She ultimately didn't connect with any of the singles, and during the tell-all special, revealed that she wanted to pursue a same sex relationship for the first time with her friend, Ashley Bowen. As we learned earlier in the season, Bowen kissed her shortly before she left to do the show.

Fast forward to now, and People got the exclusive news that Chantel and Ashley are officially engaged. The couple sounds very happy in their new life together, which wasn't documented by 90 Day Fiancé cameras since 90 Day: Hunt For Love had ended by the time they got together. That said, I would love to see any footage of this engagement, assuming TLC producers were present for it!

Does This Count As A 90 Day: Hunt For Love Success?

Does this engagement count as a win for 90 Day: Hunt For Love? I would make the argument that it does, even if Ashley wasn't a part of the spinoff. Had Chantel not had a chance to participate in dates with other men on the island, she may not have realized how much the kiss with her now-fiancé meant. It turns out she had exactly the person she wanted waiting for her back at home.

For that reason, I'm calling 90 Day: Hunt For Love a success, and hoping we see more singles on the show going forward. If this show only convinces reality stars that not all love stories need to take place on camera and we can always catch up with them later, then mission accomplished.

That said, I'm also for the idea of someone finding their next partner on camera on 90 Day: Hunt For Love. The 90 Day Fiancé franchise rarely allows us to see the birth of a romance, and that would be cool to witness. Instead, we usually jump in the mix when these couples have already dated for years. Hopefully, that'll happen should the series return for Season 2, but for now, Chantel can now put her past marriage with Pedro behind her and move forward with a new relationship.

90 Day: Hunt For Love doesn't have an official renewal for Season 2 yet, but here's hoping we see the TLC series again in the new year. I'm ready to see more singles cut loose at a resort, rather than seeing couples in therapy do the same and then get in trouble with their spouses afterwards.