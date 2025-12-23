Christina Haack Is In Her ‘Unapologetic’ HGTV Era, And She Doesn’t Care What The ‘Insecure’ Naysayers Have Been Saying

Christina Haack has had quite the year. Not only did she launch a hit home flipping competition in the 2025 TV schedule entry, The Flip Off, with ex Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae, but she seems to have completely healed all wounds from that split, become twinning besties with Heather, actually finalized her third contentious divorce and moved on romantically with Chris Larocca. Now, she’s talking about being in her “unapologetic” era and not caring what anyone else thinks.

What Did Christina Haack Say About Being In Her ‘Unapologetic’ Era?

If nothing else, one could say that HGTV star Christina Haack has been pretty open about her personal troubles, so she’s definitely already admitted that 2025 has been a “wild ride” for her. With all of the major changes in her life over the past several years, she’s recently had her complicated relationship with the El Moussas and her new boyfriend to bolster her, but has still seen a number of detractors. She recently took to Instagram to address them, and said, in part:

This Era is called Freedom: Unapologetic and Happy. Glanced at my last post and it made me feel sad for some people. Lucky for me the insecure / negative Reddit types have never bothered me - frankly I would be a shell of myself if they did.

Well said! I looked back at her previous couple of posts, which both feature her hanging out with a group of blonde buddies, and while I didn’t see a lot of negative commentary about those images, it also wasn’t non-existent (and seemed mostly centered on the fact that all of the ladies looked very similar). Her words were accompanied by what appears to be a promotional image for her champagne brand, where she does seem to be just as unbothered by the words and thoughts of others as she says she is. Haack also posted the pic to her Instagram Stories, and just look at her:

(Image credit: Christina Haack Instagram Stories)

Haack’s summer 2024 divorce filing shocked a number of her fans, and led to another extended period of public turmoil for the home design expert. She’s currently filming The Flip Off Season 2 (which will likely be one of the 2026 TV premieres), and has been since the fall, but recently opened up about how she now realizes that she used to believe that “chaos” was totally normal for her personal life.

Though that’s not a great state to live in, the mom of three has been able to see the benefit of getting on the other side of that mindset, and also noted that along with not thinking that way anymore, “calm feels so good” to her now. She continued, and said:

I love being a mirror for people: showing them truths about themselves they might not see. 🪞As we approach the holiday I want to remind everyone to be kind to one another and also to yourself. Words and thoughts have a frequency - what we say and think we attract. High vibes prevail. I wish you all a very Merry Christmas full of love, laughter and of course champagne. Cheers. 🥂❤️

If you can't take someone's well wishes for the holiday and chill on the negativity a bit, then it's a sad day for you! The entrepreneur has also said that this has been the year “when no one can destroy my peace,” especially because her “secret to bouncing back is I have never identified with the negativity,” and it looks like this will hold true going into the new year.