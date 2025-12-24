I Read The Supergirl Story The New Movie Is Based On, And There's One Moment I Really Hope Is Included

Often times with superhero movies, their plots take inspiration from a variety of different stories from the comics, like how 2022’s The Batman pulled from Batman: Year One, Batman: The Long Halloween and Batman: Ego. In the case of Supergirl, however, it’s primarily adapting the miniseries Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which was written by Tom King and illustrated by Bilquis Evely. This 2026 movie release even shared the same title as that comic book initially.

Now, that doesn’t mean Supergirl will be a completely faithful adaptation of Woman of Tomorrow, which I recently read for the first time. That’s most evidenced by the involvement of Jason Momoa’s Lobo, who did not appear in the miniseries. However, assuming that this upcoming DC movie is hitting most of the main beats from its source material, then there’s one moment in particular I hope we see in it.

The Specific Moment From Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow That Got Me

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow spectacularly blends traditional superhero storytelling within the framework of a cosmic epic. Supergirl, a.k.a. Kara Zor-El, agrees to help an alien girl named Ruthye Marye Knoll hunt down Krem of the Yellow Hills, who killed her father. Woman of Tomorrow is told from Ruthye’s perspective, as her older self is narrating what happened on this adventure, but we also get a look back at Kara’s past in Issue #6, which is a heartbreaking read.

Kara wasn’t rocketed off Krypton as a baby like her cousin Kal-El, a.k.a. Superman; she was a teenager when their home-world exploded, so she knew what it was like to live as a Kryptonian. Kara survived Krypton’s initial destruction when Argo City was split off from the rest of the planet. Her father, Zor-El, manufactured an atmosphere so the survivors could keep breathing, but there continued to be problems.

Kara’s mother, Alura In-Ze, died soon after Argo City began its aimless journey into space, 13,000 of the 18,000 Kryptonians who survived on Argo City died when yellow sunlight turned the ground beneath their feet into Kryptonite. While the survivors managed to erect a lead shield to prevent further poisoning, hailing asteroid stones destroyed it a year later. So with everyone left on Argo City doomed, Zor-El constructed a spaceship to transport his daughter away, telling her:

Tomorrow will come soon enough. And I will pass and this place will pass and stars will fall and suns will rise. And you will be a woman looking back on the many decades of your life, the terrors and triumphs. And perhaps you will think of your father then and perhaps you will remember whatever has happened, whatever pain you have endured, you are still my little girl.

Are your tears flowing yet? A month later, the ship was ready, and Zor-El wished her the “best of luck” and to “be good,” like her mother had said in her final moments of consciousness. With that, Kara was launched off Argo City, eventually ended up on Earth like her cousin, you know the rest.

Why I Hope This Moment Is Included In The Supergirl Movie

When it comes to Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El in the DC Universe, we saw in Superman how she drunkenly arrived to the Fortress of Solitude to pick up Krypto, with Clark saying how she gets her drinking done on planets near red suns so that her powers will be neutralized. But then, as seen in the first Supergirl trailer, she’s not doing this just to party; it’s a coping mechanism for the trauma of watching her people die. When Eve Ridley’s Ruthye asks Kara in the trailer what it was like to lose everything in a day, she answers with a line ripped straight from Woman of Tomorrow: “Krypton didn’t die in a day. The gods are not that kind.”

As such, I hope the new Supergirl movie shows us everything that Kara went through when Argo City split off from Krypton. To get even more specific, I want to see David Krumholtz’s Zor-El say the same words mentioned above to Kara before he sends her off in the spaceship. We’re delving into some dark material in this movie, so why not go the distance and tug at people’s heartstrings by having her father say these loving words to her daughter before bidding her goodbye? It might help make up for Superman’s parents being pretty polarizing figures in the DCU.

Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26, 2026. It will be followed by Clayface on September 11 of the same year, and Lanterns is now expected to premiere on HBO sometime late next summer.