FBI Star Was 'Really Frustrated' Over Abuse Storyline (But It Led To Something Really Awesome)
Looking on the bright side.
Some minor spoilers for FBI can be found throughout this article.
Throughout FBI’s eight-season run, the CBS procedural has touched on a handful of topics that have hit serious and important notes. That’s continued as Season 9 hit the 2026 TV schedule. This week's episode dove into domestic violence, and star Juliana Aidén Martinez told me that while she was frustrated over the storyline, it ultimately led to something pretty awesome.
Martinez joined FBI during Season 8 as Special Agent Eva Ramos. While it is only the second season she’s been on the show, we've been slowly been learning more details about her personal life. Monday’s episode, “Ultimatum,” dug deeper into her family life when her mom called her for help to leave her abusive partner. Unfortunately, by the time Eva got to her mom’s house, she no longer wanted to leave.
This is something that’s been going on for four years now, and Eva wanted to be done with it all. For Martinez, she tells CinemaBlend that the story made her just as upset as Eva, maybe even more:
FBI has had a lot of gruesome cases, but this kind of storyline can be particularly difficult to tackle. Having the kind of passion and frustration that Martinez had definitely helped fuel the episode, even if it was tough to get through.
For the actress, it came with an unexpected benefit: she learned about what New York is doing to help victims. Not only that, but Martinez was able to work alongside The Crime Victims Treatment Center to be able to tell the story authentically.
Working alongside the CVTC gave Martinez a new perspective on the situation and how to better channel what Eva and her mom were going through. Even though it was a hard episode to film, being able to have that kind of knowledge and understanding will not only help Martinez in future episodes, but will maybe even impact Eva as a character.
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I don't know what will happen with the two in future episodes, Martinez is hopeful the resolution to this storyline will be satisfying. Fans have not seen much of Eva’s personal life and her family, and this small taste shows how much she cares for her mom. It’s why she initially told her she was done, because she didn’t want to see her in pain. If Martinez has her way, Eva and her mom will both be taking center stage again in the near future:
The popular crime procedural has delved into heavy topics before, and there’s no telling what will be next. The series doesn’t seem to shy away from emotional storylines no matter how hard they may be, but that’s what makes the series so great and so exciting. You never know what could be next. A major exit? Another storyline that ties in with real life?
Tune in to new episodes of FBI on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day with a Paramount+ subscription to see what happens.
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
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