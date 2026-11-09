I'm Shocked By How Much 90 Day Fiancé's Sarper Reportedly Made Doing Stand-Up Comedy

As of late, 90 Day Fiancé's Sarper Güven has been dipping his toes into the world of stand-up comedy. That venture is apparently proving to be fruitful as well, as he's allegedly making bank, if these latest court filings are to be believed. As Sarper and Shekinah continue to navigate the divorce process following their time on The Last Resort, it's being alleged that he has cleared over six figures from touring over the past year.

The latest news comes from TMZ, which reports that Shekinah is seeking thousands in monthly spousal support. It's a steep sum, even with both coming off the 2026 TV schedule where they netted pay for appearances within the TLC franchise. If these numbers are accurate, however, I'm shocked to say it might be justified.

Shekinah Wants Thousands Monthly In Spousal Support, And Cites Sarper's Comedy Earnings

Per a post on TMZ's Threads account, Shekinah wants $6,189 a month in spousal support, as well as reimbursement for $35,000 in legal fees. She went on to claim in court documents that Sarper's stand-up comedy netted $280,000 on their joint tax returns, with a $180,000 net profit.

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I find that number more jaw-dropping than Sarper's body count. Sure, I'd previously written about him selling out comedy shows, but 90 Day Fiancé fans have witnessed a lot of his comedy already. I personally hadn't seen anything on TV that convinced me his stand-up was worth the price of admission, but it would seem some people do!

Shekinah also alleged in the court documents that her own business suffered a net loss of $55,000 due to her closing down the business temporarily to support Sarper on tour. The only thing I can think of is how ironic it is that Sarper might not be on the line for any of this had he signed the prenuptial agreement like she originally requested.

90 Day Fiancé Stars Allegedly Don't Get Paid A Ton

While none have ever presented a full pay stub to see, the general consensus amongst 90 Day stars is that they don't make a ton of money doing the show. To that point, Stephanie Matto alleged she only made a couple thousand dollars per episode. Also, while it's true that not all cast members are paid the same, many of them keep their day jobs in addition to doing the show.

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All this to say, while some reality shows allow their stars enough money that they can live off that alone, that doesn't seem to be the case for 90 Day stars. That makes it even wilder that Sarper has reportedly made so much money from his stand-up comedy work alone, especially when he's playing relatively small venues.

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As these divorce proceedings continue, it'll be interesting to see what information may come out as a result. Shekinah and Sarper were on 90 Day Fiancé for many seasons, and I'd be curious to see what, if anything, comes out about the show as they make filings.

Neither of the two is currently on 90 Day Fiancé, but Sarper is rumored to be returning in a future season of The Single Life. As for Shekinah, she's allegedly done appearing on TLC, but we'll see if she follows through on that promise.