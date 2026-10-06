FBI's Season 9 Premiere Ended With An Undercover Shocker I Had To Know More About
The twists keep coming in Season 9.
Spoilers ahead for the Season 9 premiere of FBI on the 2026 TV schedule.
FBI is officially back for its ninth season, and unsurprisingly, Monday’s premiere episode had quite a lot of action and twists. Following the end of Season 8, OA’s status remained unchanged for Season 9, as he went in undercover on Anna Vorpe’s strike team after getting fired from the FBI. After that episode ended on quite a shocking update, I had to ask the showrunner all about it.
In “Rendition,” a few months have passed, and OA is still on the strike team. He’s been working with Isobel and Maggie, trying to get more intel on her and what's going on, and it the situation hasn't been exactly forthcoming. He has learned this strike team uses torture and covers up civilian casualties, which is not what OA is about. While going undercover is part of the job, this one is particularly hard, and it’s not because OA’s keeping it a secret from half the team.
Showrunner Mike Weiss told CinemaBlend what it is about this job that’s taking a toll on him, and I hate to see it:
The Season 8 finale of the crime procedural already showed just how different the strike team is, and we got to see even more of that in the Season 9 premiere. With their morals on the opposite ends of the spectrum, it’s difficult for OA to be OK with what's going on. Unfortunately, he’s going to be staying undercover a little bit longer.
After discovering an asset the strike team had kidnapped had hanged himself, OA told Isobel in the hopes that that would be enough to bring Anna down. However, she told him the strike team’s action falls under a Title 50 national security exemption, which means it’s sanctioned. They’re untouchable.
As much as OA wants to get out, Isobel needs him to get closer to Anna and find out who is protecting her. Who knows how long this will go on, but the longer he’s undercover, the more difficult it’s going to be for Isobel to keep up the ruse back at 26 Fed, as Weiss pointed out to me when I asked about it.
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Listen, so far, OA’s been able to handle himself and not raise any eyebrows on the team, but Weiss makes a good point. Only Isobel and Maggie know what OA’s really up to; not even Jubal and Scola are keyed in on it. Then there’s ADIC Green, who OA insulted and refused to follow orders from, and that could cause some problems down the line.
Of course, OA can’t stay on the strike team undercover forever. At some point, he is going to be back at 26 Fed, but how that happens and when remains to be seen. Hopefully, it’s soon because this assignment is already kicking OA in the butt, and I need him back at the FBI, especially since OA and Maggie are one of the best TV partnerships. And especially especially since we know there's a crossover coming down the pipeline.
We’ll just have to find out in new episodes of FBI airing on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
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