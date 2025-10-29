After CBS’ FBI Introduced Juliana Aidén Martinez’s New Agent At A Complicated Time, The Law And Order: SVU Vet Talked Jumping Right Into The ‘Deep End’

Warning: spoilers are ahead for the third episode of FBI Season 8, called "Boy Scout" and available streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription.

FBI got off to an intense start in the fall 2025 TV schedule, as the same episode that confirmed Isobel survived her near-death experience also revealed the death of another agent: Dani Rhodes, who took a bullet during the effort to save Maggie and OA from a mob. "Boy Scout" introduced Law & Order: SVU vet Juliana Aidén Martinez as Agent Eva Ramos, the latest agent to join the team as Scola's partner. The actress opened up about getting into the action right away on FBI, and what makes Eva and Scola a good fit for each other on the job.

Eva came to the team with background as a federal prosecutor before joining the FBI, but that didn't mean she couldn't jump right into the action of chase sequences and gunfights that have become signatures of the hit CBS drama over the past eight seasons. Juliana Aidén Martinez shed some light on her new character to CinemaBlend, saying this about jumping into the stunts right off the bat:

Listen, if you're gonna do something, you might as well do it all the way. That's what I say. They took me to the deep end, and it was a lot of fun. Having the ability to just jump straight into it, really gave me a sense of the world. Also, I think it was suited to Eva's personality, which is like, 'Go big or go home.' And I think that she probably loved it. That was her preference, and it felt like the perfect introduction to her character.

Martinez got into some action as Detective Kate Silva over on Law & Order: SVU on NBC elsewhere in the Dick Wolf TV universe, but she has already surpassed that SVU action with just her first episode of FBI. That was enough to prove that Eva could be a good fit for the team, if she's regularly in the field with Scola as well as Maggie and OA.

But what about as Scola's partner, especially since he hasn't really settled into a partnership since Tiff's exit in early Season 7? Well, it bodes well that Scola's integrity in how he dealt with the bad guys of the week despite a personal connection was enough for Eva to trust him with her big secret: she'd been romantically involved with her previous partner, who turned out to be Forefront.

Juliana Aidén Martinez weighed in on why her character was ready to confide in Scole about that Forefront connection shortly after meeting him:

For Eva, the episode is really moments of, 'Can I trust you, or can I not?' And when Scola, out of his own volition, decided to do the right thing and be a man of integrity and do this without thinking that anyone was watching, for Eva that was an invitation for her to to say, 'I can trust this individual.' And I think that if Scola did not take that type of action, she wouldn't have opened up in that way. But because he did, to her that was proof that he was different than her previous partner, and that he really cares about doing the right thing. And I really feel like their partnership begins at that moment.

Showrunner Mike Weiss had previewed ahead of Season 8 that the writers decided it would be fun to pair Scola with a partner who "can absolutely keep up with him, mentally and verbally," instead of doing an "opposites attract thing." Episode 3 was the first time that viewers could see the dynamic for themselves, and FBI didn't hold back in giving them reasons to trust each other.

Of course, Scola's most successful partnership to date was with Tiff (Katherine Renee Kane), and they did have more of an "opposites attract" dynamic. So, how well-matched (or not well-matched) are Scola and Eva, as far as Juliana Aidén Martinez is concerned? She shared:

I think they're well matched. I think that there is a lot of similarities to them, in the sense that they're both people who grew up in the city, and they both came from careers in which they had to be incredibly clever and sharp to succeed in their previous lives, and they both move through the world in which their intelligence is a type of weapon and it's something that they're proud of.

It remains to be seen how the Eva/Scola partnership compares to Maggie and OA, who have the advantage of nearly a decade together as partners already. Martinez went on to share some more quirks to her character that could make her an interesting fit for Scola in the long run, instead of another agent who drops in and out:

There is a mischief and curiosity to Eva and a desire to find someone that is an equal to her, intellectually, but also like in their type of humor, in the way that they see things. There are a lot of similarities to them that really feels like they're both equal partners. So I think overall, I would say they're well matched.

Fans will soon see how Eva works with another member of the team, as the fifth episode of Season 8 will team up Maggie and Eva. Missy Peregrym previewed that it was "really fun just to have two girls out there kicking ass" while "the boys were off." That episode is set to air on November 10.

Keep tuning in to CBS on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET for the newest episodes of FBI, and stream any you might have missed via Paramount+. Juliana Aidén Martinez joined the show as a new series regular, so viewers can count on seeing plenty of Agent Eva Ramos as Season 8 continues.