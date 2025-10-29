After CBS’ FBI Introduced Juliana Aidén Martinez’s New Agent At A Complicated Time, The Law And Order: SVU Vet Talked Jumping Right Into The ‘Deep End’
Welcome to the team, Agent Eva Ramos!
Warning: spoilers are ahead for the third episode of FBI Season 8, called "Boy Scout" and available streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription.
FBI got off to an intense start in the fall 2025 TV schedule, as the same episode that confirmed Isobel survived her near-death experience also revealed the death of another agent: Dani Rhodes, who took a bullet during the effort to save Maggie and OA from a mob. "Boy Scout" introduced Law & Order: SVU vet Juliana Aidén Martinez as Agent Eva Ramos, the latest agent to join the team as Scola's partner. The actress opened up about getting into the action right away on FBI, and what makes Eva and Scola a good fit for each other on the job.
Eva came to the team with background as a federal prosecutor before joining the FBI, but that didn't mean she couldn't jump right into the action of chase sequences and gunfights that have become signatures of the hit CBS drama over the past eight seasons. Juliana Aidén Martinez shed some light on her new character to CinemaBlend, saying this about jumping into the stunts right off the bat:
Martinez got into some action as Detective Kate Silva over on Law & Order: SVU on NBC elsewhere in the Dick Wolf TV universe, but she has already surpassed that SVU action with just her first episode of FBI. That was enough to prove that Eva could be a good fit for the team, if she's regularly in the field with Scola as well as Maggie and OA.
But what about as Scola's partner, especially since he hasn't really settled into a partnership since Tiff's exit in early Season 7? Well, it bodes well that Scola's integrity in how he dealt with the bad guys of the week despite a personal connection was enough for Eva to trust him with her big secret: she'd been romantically involved with her previous partner, who turned out to be Forefront.
Juliana Aidén Martinez weighed in on why her character was ready to confide in Scole about that Forefront connection shortly after meeting him:
Showrunner Mike Weiss had previewed ahead of Season 8 that the writers decided it would be fun to pair Scola with a partner who "can absolutely keep up with him, mentally and verbally," instead of doing an "opposites attract thing." Episode 3 was the first time that viewers could see the dynamic for themselves, and FBI didn't hold back in giving them reasons to trust each other.
Of course, Scola's most successful partnership to date was with Tiff (Katherine Renee Kane), and they did have more of an "opposites attract" dynamic. So, how well-matched (or not well-matched) are Scola and Eva, as far as Juliana Aidén Martinez is concerned? She shared:
It remains to be seen how the Eva/Scola partnership compares to Maggie and OA, who have the advantage of nearly a decade together as partners already. Martinez went on to share some more quirks to her character that could make her an interesting fit for Scola in the long run, instead of another agent who drops in and out:
Fans will soon see how Eva works with another member of the team, as the fifth episode of Season 8 will team up Maggie and Eva. Missy Peregrym previewed that it was "really fun just to have two girls out there kicking ass" while "the boys were off." That episode is set to air on November 10.
Keep tuning in to CBS on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET for the newest episodes of FBI, and stream any you might have missed via Paramount+. Juliana Aidén Martinez joined the show as a new series regular, so viewers can count on seeing plenty of Agent Eva Ramos as Season 8 continues.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
