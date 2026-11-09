Buyers Posted Scathing Reviews Aimed At ‘Kimberly’ After SKIMS’ Advent Calendar Underwhelmed

Kim Kardashian is a bona fide billionaire, and that’s in great part due to the performance of her shapewear and clothing brand, SKIMS. The company has seen immense growth and success in recent years, though it now finds itself in a bit of hot water with customers. Just recently, SKIMS dropped its latest advent calendar, and buyers aren’t happy with the items included. The company has since vowed to provide refunds to those who purchased the item but, ahead of that, many took to the Internet to roast this new product from “Kimberly.”

SKIMS has dropped more than a few items over the years that have prompted consumers to splurge, from its signature nipple bras to the more recent “micro fits.” Advent calendars have also been commonly offered by the brand though, and this latest one costs $148. With that price point, buyers were upset to discover that the calendar only included common items like SKIMS-branded bobby pins, hair clips and a small bear keychain. One X user reposted a product review from TikTok, and many users took to the comment section to weigh in:

Kimberly playing in y’all face 😂😂 - @DntBurnYoBridge

All this could've been grabbed at the dollar tree for way less 😭😭 - @Philly_Phag

Kim would have to run me back my coins!!! - @Baybarbie899Her

I thought for sure there be cute undies, but I guess you would have to order the box w/ your size. Cute socks, something. Can’t believe she thought this was a good idea. 🤨 - @MikeyPatrick5

I crashed out by the Bobby pins. 😭- @LJa212

Comments like these haven’t been limited to X, as some people have also posted about the product on Instagram since its release in early November. One user shared a photo of the calendar and the products and expressed disappointment via their caption:

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As mentioned before, though, SKIMS has responded to the situation, as the company shared a statement with Today, saying that it was “aware of the feedback.” The spokesperson confirmed the brand’s intention to provide refunds to dissatisfied customers and also said the following:

We have personally contacted every customer who purchased the calendar and offered them a choice of a full refund or a SKIMS credit to put towards other products. We want every customer to be truly happy with what they receive from SKIMS. Their feedback matters to us and will directly shape how we approach future releases.

This isn’t the first time that SKIMS has been on the receiving end of negatively charged publicity. In 2022, the company received blowback due to a controversy revolving around Kim Kardashian being edited in an ad. 2024 also saw fans outraged due to Kardashian and co. releasing boxers, which many compared to postpartum hospital diapers. A number of people also doubted whether Kardashian was actually modeling the XS size in advertisement materials.

It can’t be said with certainty just how many advent calendars SKIMS has sold this year but, regardless, the company now finds itself in a position to provide some reimbursement. Something that remains unclear at this point, though, is whether Kim Kardashian and her collaborators will choose to make changes to the existing calendar or take this feedback and apply it to the one for next year.