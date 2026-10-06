OA Got Some ‘Heartbreaking’ News At The End Of FBI’s Season 9 Premiere. What Zeeko Zaki Had To Say
It wasn't what he was expecting.
Spoilers ahead for the Season 9 premiere of FBI, streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription!
The Season 9 premiere of FBI hit the 2026 TV schedule on Monday, and it was full of action and emotion. After the Season 8 finale ended with a shocker that saw OA get fired and join an off-the-books strike force undercover, OA’s status in the new season stayed largely the same. He was still undercover with very little contact with his team, and unfortunately, he got some devastating news at the end of the episode that he was not looking forward to. Now star Zeeko Zaki weighed in on it.
In the episode, “Rendition,” OA remained on Anna Vorpe’s strike force, trying to get more intel on the team’s unorthodox ways of getting information – i.e., torture. After an asset died, OA went to Isobel in the hopes that he had enough, but alas, he didn’t. She told him that someone was basically protecting Anna and the team, and they were untouchable, meaning he had to get in closer. Being cut off from his team and working with another whose values don’t align with his has been hard, and Zaki told CinemaBlend how OA is going to deal with it:
While Maggie and OA had a couple of brief reunions in the premiere, he’s been undercover for three months. It’s taking a toll on not only him but everyone on the team. Isobel and Maggie are aware of what he’s doing, but for Jubal, Scola, and Eva, they still believe that OA was fired for real and he’s never coming back. So not being able to relay that kind of information to the rest of his team is hard, and with the way he reacted when he was talking to Isobel, it’s getting harder for him.
As Zaki pointed out, Anna doesn’t know what OA is up to, at least for now. He’s been undercover before, and he’s had to get himself out of some pretty tight places, but this is different. He’s keeping secrets from his team, he’s digging himself in pretty deep. It’s hard to tell just how long this undercover op will go on for, but it’s not going to be easy.
Meanwhile, the undercover op has not only been hard on OA. Maggie has had trouble with the entire situation, between not having much contact with him and getting a new partner who she’s still trying to get used to. She and OA did have an unexpected reunion during a raid, and OA was forced to hit Maggie to keep up the act. They later had an actual reunion that was much quieter and more secure, but it was clear that it’s been difficult for both of them. They're a top TV partnership, and it's hard not to see them together.
There is no telling how this whole undercover storyline will go, but it seems like there is still a lot to tell with it. And it’s unknown which way it will go. Tune in on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS to see how it all turns out in Season 9 of FBI.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.